BLM Protest Ryan Lee briefing

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee speaks to members of the media during a press conference at Boise City Hall, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 22 on KTVB.COM.

Former Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Bryngelson has worked for nearly seven police chiefs over the course of his career. Under Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, he said it became too much to handle – so he spent $125,000 to retire early.

Ryan Lee Office of Accountability memo

This memo outlines complaints and next steps regarding an investigation into Boise police chief Ryan Lee. 
Ryan Lee investigation

This photo is from documents included in an investigation into Boise police chief Ryan Lee. 

Recommended for you

Load comments