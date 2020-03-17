BOISE — Intermountain Pet Hospital will be offering new services to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Idaho.
Customers can schedule telemedicine for pets, meaning pet owners can reach out through their phones, Skype or FaceTime, according to a news release from the hospital. In addition to that, the hospital will offer curbside testing for pets. If a pet owner is self-isolating, they can schedule an outdoor appointment in a parking lot or elsewhere outdoors. Additionally, the hospital is increasing its pet taxi service, making it easier for a third party to transport pets from their homes to the hospital.
The company has increased its frequency of surface disinfection at both of its physical locations, the release said.
“We have staff dedicated to cleaning door handles, credit card machines, and high traffic areas throughout the day for everyone’s protection,” the release said.
The release also encourages the use of Intermountain Pet Hospital’s online store, where customers can buy regular pet food, prescription diets and pet medications.