Intermountain Gas Company customers could see a rate increase this summer.
The company filed an interim purchased gas cost adjustment application with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission this week. If approved, typical residential customers would likely see an increase of $10.55 on their bill, a 24.1% uptick, Intermountain Gas said in a news release. Commercial customers would see an average rate increase of $51.87 per month, a 27% bump, the news release said.
The proposed increase would take effect Aug. 1.
Intermountain Gas said it is increasing its prices by 25.2%, or $67 million.
The company said that the increase is in response to a significant increase in the commodity price for natural gas, which has increased across the country and world. The news release stated that a rebound in demand, lower-than-average storage levels, high levels of liquified natural gas exports, and other global events have combined to create strong upward pressure on prices.
“The economic rebound, coupled with a slow ramp up of drilling activity, also is playing a role in increased commodity prices,” said Scott Madison, executive vice president of business development and gas supply for Intermountain Gas.
The company said that, if the increase rate is approved, its earnings will not go up.
“Because the price Intermountain pays for natural gas is passed through directly to customers, there is no financial benefit to the company from this proposed price increase,” the news release stated.
Intermountain Gas said it offers customers a Level Pay program that helps even out monthly payments. Customers may also qualify for federal or state energy assistance and should contact Intermountain to find out more or arrange a payment plan to help manage any past due balance on their account, the news release stated.
For more information about the company’s energy efficiency program and available rebates for installing high efficiency equipment, visit intgas.com/saveenergy.
A copy of the application is available for review at the commission, its homepage puc.idaho.gov, as well as the company’s website intgas.com. Written comments regarding the application may be filed with the commission.