Intermountain Gas logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 27 on KTVB.COM.Intermountain Gas Company has filed an interim purchased gas cost adjustment application to raise its prices.

According to a press release, if the application is approved, customers will see increases starting Feb. 1. The company said that the monthly increases would be roughly 16.6%, or $8.58 for residential services, and 17.9%, or $43.10 for commercial services.

Recommended for you

Load comments