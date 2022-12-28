Originally published Dec. 27 onKTVB.COM.Intermountain Gas Company has filed an interim purchased gas cost adjustment application to raise its prices.
According to a press release, if the application is approved, customers will see increases starting Feb. 1. The company said that the monthly increases would be roughly 16.6%, or $8.58 for residential services, and 17.9%, or $43.10 for commercial services.
“The rebounding economy, a slow ramp up of drilling activity and limited natural gas pipeline capacity are factors in increased commodity prices,” said Scott Madison, executive vice president of business development and gas supply for Intermountain Gas.
This comes after the company filed the yearly purchased gas cost adjustment in August to lower prices, KTVB previously reported. In that filing, Intermountain Gas had stated that monthly prices would have lowered $1.36, or 2.5% for residential services, and $4.32, or 1.8% for commercial services. That decrease was approved in September.
Intermountain Gas stated in the recent press release that the company has under-collected regarding costs this year and that the increase would be to “mitigate the under-collection balance.” Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations at Intermountain Gas, said that the request was filed to adjust the cost to customers because natural gas commodity costs have sharply increased.
“If Intermountain Gas does not start to recover some of these higher gas costs now, customers are likely to see a sharper increase later in the year when Intermountain Gas typically files its PGA request,” Lueder wrote in an email.
“There is no financial benefit to Intermountain Gas associated with the PGA. Gas costs are simply passed through directly to customers.”
Intermountain Gas does offer a “Level Pay” program in which customers can pay the same amount all year to offset the months that would incur larger bills. People can see if they are eligible for the program at the Intermountain Gas website, intgas.com.