Traffic along State Street is reflected in the window of Interfaith Sanctuary in this April 2022 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Sept. 7 on KTVB.COM.Interfaith Sanctuary, a non-profit organization that provides shelter for the unhoused population in Boise, is still waiting to start the remodeling process on their new facility at 4308 W. State St.

After almost two years of trying to secure a permit to remodel the former Salvation Army building, they are one step closer to getting the process started, but they are still a few million dollars short. The non-profit recently finished its Million-Dollar Match Campaign last month and collected over $2 million.

