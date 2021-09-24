BOISE — A growing homeless population and surging COVID-19 cases are straining Interfaith Sanctuary, according to Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers.
The sanctuary, which is based in Boise, shelters COVID-positive homeless people in a hotel designated for those inflicted with the virus. But the shelter only has 42 rooms in the hotel, and recently saw 27 COVID-positive guests in two days. Interfaith Sanctuary will now double-up some beds in rooms, Peterson-Stigers said.
“We are very concerned that the 42 rooms will not be enough to manage the need in our homeless community,” Peterson-Stigers said. “The hotel is not just for Interfaith Sanctuary guests, it’s for anyone who is experiencing homelessness throughout the Treasure Valley that tests positive for COVID-19.”
In November 2020, the shelter had to help 12 COVID-positive homeless people at one time after an outbreak. The average before was closer to two-to-three at a time.
The shelter is now looking for volunteers, especially those with medical backgrounds, to help get more people monitoring those with COVID-19. The organization also needs scrubs for COVID-positive guests to wear while their clothes are washed, as well as shampoo, conditioner and body soap.
In the hotel, the shelter is monitoring some individuals almost hourly. A nurse is also coming on board to train staff on how to read oxygen levels.
During the surge, a small handful of doctors from Family Medicine Residency of Idaho has helped provide medical oversight for the hotel, said Chief Medical Officer Penny Beach.
"Unfortunately…we're not able to provide them with as much help because a lot of my resident physicians right now are working in the ICUs," Beach said.
While the group looks for volunteers, the shelter is helping relieve pressure on hospitals, which need every bed possible amid a crushing COVID-19 surge. Of the 27 COVID-positive individuals at the hotel, 13 were directed from local hospitals as it was determined they did not require emergency medical care.
In a state briefing Tuesday, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen held back tears while discussing how crisis standards of care have personally affected his family.
His mother had a stroke a few hours after crisis standards of care were enacted. Her medical care took place in a non-traditional area of the hospital and she was discharged the same day, instead of being kept for observation overnight.
“The numbers continue to increase, and we expect them to continue to increase,” Jeppesen said. “(Health care workers) need the unvaccinated to please consider choosing to get vaccinated ... And they need all of us to please wear a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.”
More than 34,000 people received the final dose of a COVID vaccine in Idaho so far this month, and more than 35,000 have had a first dose. Those numbers are below the April final-dose peak of more than 209,000 and March first-dose peak of 193,000.
Jeppesen, Gov. Brad Little and health leaders have stressed that getting vaccinated will help turn the tide against the virus. The vaccine is safe, effective and can prevent hospitalization and death, studies and experts have shown.
Interfaith Sanctuary holds a vaccine clinic every Wednesday on site. Its population is about 73% vaccinated, though it’s a moving target as new people come to the shelter.
Recently, the sanctuary had its first COVID-19 fatality. Debi Davis, a resident of the shelter, tested positive on the day she was going to get vaccinated, Peterson-Stigers said. She got sick, ended up on a ventilator and died three weeks later.
"She has inspired more of our population to get vaccinated,” Peterson-Stigers said. “She was kind of the mama bear of our shelter so it was a really, really tough loss, but she is making a difference.”