BOISE — A seven-hour public hearing on Interfaith Sanctuary's planned State Street homeless shelter was not enough to accommodate everyone who wants to testify on the plans. Boise's Planning and Zoning Commission will continue the hearing next week.
Monday's meeting was the second covering a conditional use permit application submitted by the nonprofit, which plans to redevelop a former Salvation Army warehouse into an expanded overnight and daytime homeless shelter. At about 11 p.m. Monday, after hearing testimony from 86 people, Planning and Zoning commissioners voted to defer the remainder of the meeting until Dec. 13.
"There's a lot of passion to this application," said Chairwoman Meredith Stead.
Stead noted at the end of the meeting there were still 40 people watching virtually, and she expected they would testify as well.
Before moving forward with the State Street shelter, Interfaith Sanctuary must receive a conditional use permit. The conditional use process is meant to ensure the shelter is in compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan and will not have adverse effects on the surrounding area or city services.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the permit application next week.
The majority of public testimony Monday opposed the application. A contingent of neighbors who organized as Boise Neighbors for Better Housing argued the shelter will adversely affect the surrounding neighborhood by increasing crime and decreasing property values, among other things.
The new shelter would be located at 4306 W. State Street, a former Salvation Army distribution center. The renovated facility would allow Interfaith to move its operations out of its current aging downtown shelter and expand capacity.
In January, news broke that Interfaith Sanctuary leaders were eyeing the State Street site. Many residents of the Veterans Park neighborhood immediately opposed the plans. The nonprofit purchased the building in April.