BOISE — Interfaith Sanctuary is pausing its plans for a controversial new homeless shelter on State Street.
In a video, posted Thursday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Interfaith Sanctuary leaders agreed to pause their city permitting application at the mayor’s request.
“I asked them to do this because I know that Boiseans can do hard things,” McLean said in the video. “I know that we all recognize the responsibility we have to serve those who need the service the most, and I know that we’re committed to ensuring that we get this right when we can and how we can, while protecting those most vulnerable by keeping neighborhoods whole and by centering it on the values that we all hold as Boiseans.”
Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Interfaith Sanctuary plans to convert the facility — located at 4308 W. State St. — into an overnight and daytime homeless shelter, to replace the organization’s current location downtown on River Street. The new shelter would allow for expanded capacity while bringing under one roof Interfaith Sanctuary’s housing, recovery and education programs. Interfaith Sanctuary purchased the building in April and filed a permit application the same week.
But the proposed shelter has not been well received by potential neighbors, who have suggested it would, among other things, increase crime and lower property values in the Veterans Park neighborhood.
During an eight-week pause on the application, McLean said she will organize a task force to “review best practices” for sheltering the homeless while studying Interfaith Sanctuary’s plans and identifying other potential locations.
“I want to be clear that it could well be on State Street,” McLean said. “It might be on a piece of property nearby that the city has. But what is most important is that these solutions become focused fully from a community perspective, with all engaged … on the people that we seek to serve.”
McLean said task force members will be announced soon.