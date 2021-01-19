BOISE — Interfaith Sanctuary, a nonprofit homeless shelter in downtown Boise, is looking to expand its programs with a new, replacement facility on State Street.
Interfaith Sanctuary's current location — opened in 2008 at 1620 W. River St. — serves as an overnight homeless shelter for 140 single men and women. The new proposed location, a former Salvation Army food distribution center at 4308 W. State St., will allow the nonprofit to expand its capacity for single men and women to more than 250 as well as bring other housing services, for families and the medically fragile, under one roof.
"We don't have the space in this building to meet the demand," Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, told the Idaho Press. "We can't build or add anything in our old building. This building would address that issue."
Interfaith Sanctuary hopes to purchase the former Salvation Army property, listed for $2.7 million, in the coming months. In the meantime, planning is underway for the potential campus, which has three buildings.
In addition to its overnight emergency shelter, Interfaith Sanctuary houses families and medically fragile people — those who are chronically ill and require medical assistance — at the Riverside Hotel. The nonprofit also offers numerous programs, including counseling and substance-abuse recovery, work training, support groups and childcare and parenting classes. Those, too, will be housed in the new facility.
"This building will allow us to have permanent spaces for all of those services," Peterson-Stigers said.
The new buildings could include family dorms with cribs for babies to serve 72 homeless families. Also planned are medical dorms, with staff to administer hospice care, for 37 guests. The emergency overnight shelter could house 150 men and 72 women.
Peterson-Stigers said the new facility will be "very secure." Currently, Interfaith Sanctuary patrons often congregate in an alley outside the facility waiting for overnight services to begin in the evenings.
"Everything will happen inside our building on the back side," she said. "It's not visible, like the way we are forced to serve in our current setting."
The permitting process for the new facility has yet to begin, but the nonprofit already is fielding questions from neighbors concerned about the impact of the homeless shelter on the neighborhood. Peterson-Stigers said many people don't know the nonprofit offers services to patrons in the daytime as well as overnight.
"They still believe that we check in people at 6 p.m. at night and then everyone's released to the street at 7 a.m. every morning," she said. "They're wondering what 300 homeless people are going to be doing right outside our building. That's not actually how our system works. We're 24/7, and we have become the day shelter for our homeless population. We're just doing it at a separate building right now."
In addition to its other daytime services, Interfaith Sanctuary — in partnership with the city of Boise and Our Path Home — operates a daytime warming shelter at the former Foothills School of Arts and Sciences downtown.
Brad Gates lives about a block away from the proposed shelter. Gates, who has lived in his home for three decades, said news of the proposed shelter sparked furor among neighbors.
"I was shocked," Gates said. "I understand the plight of the homeless. Ten people moving into the neighborhood, that's one thing, but 300, my gosh. That's just a massive hit, and I don't think the neighborhood can handle it."
Gates said he's concerned tenants will "mill about" the area's residential streets and parks when not utilizing Interfaith Sanctuary services.
"This is my area where I've always lived my life, and I plan on staying here, and I plan on being a part of this neighborhood," he said. "I'd like to see the neighborhood continue to improve with new homes or homes being cleaned up and fixed up as the property values increase. I don't see how bringing 300 people into this area is going to improve (it)."
Potential neighbors also are concerned about safety along State Street and in the surrounding residential neighborhoods — the area is home to multiple parks and an elementary school and it's a short distance from the Boise Greenbelt. Interfaith Sanctuary is working with the Boise Police Department on a community policing plan at the new facility, according to the nonprofit's website, and Peterson-Stigers said the shelter does not serve sexual crime offenders — a separate shelter downtown does.
"Their fear is that we're going to bring that population to their children, and we won't, and we never have," she said.
Interfaith Sanctuary on Thursday is hosting an informal neighborhood meeting on the project. The nonprofit invited neighbors who live within 300 feet of the proposed project to attend, and Peterson-Stigers hopes to limit attendees to those people.
"It's the pandemic that's making us most nervous, and making sure that the people who are supposed to be at that meeting can be there," she said. "We're happy to talk to anyone at any time. We want this community to know everything."
The meeting will be recorded and a link will be made available, Peterson-Stigers said. A formal neighborhood meeting — as mandated by the city — will be held Feb. 10 via Zoom at a time to be determined. For details on how to attend the virtual meeting, email Peterson-Stigers at jodi@interfaithsanctuary.org.