BOISE — Interfaith Sanctuary, a nonprofit that operates an emergency homeless shelter, will delay a permitting application for a new, expanded shelter on State Street, after neighbors requested more information on the plans.
Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers told the Idaho Press her organization was planning to submit a city permitting application for its new proposed facility — a former Salvation Army food distribution center at 4308 W. State St. — on Tuesday. Instead, Interfaith Sanctuary will defer that application until next month, after neighbors can attend an open house to tour the former Salvation Army site.
The proposed relocation — on State Street, a heavily trafficked, commercial corridor, flanked by residential neighborhoods — has drawn significant backlash from residents of the Veterans Park neighborhood, where the new facility would be located.
According to a Feb. 22 letter from Geoffrey Wardle, an attorney at Clark Wardle who is providing legal counsel to the nonprofit pro bono, the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association last week requested more information on the project. On Feb. 10, Interfaith Sanctuary hosted a virtual neighborhood meeting that lasted several hours and drew hundreds of attendees, many strongly opposed to the project. Wardle said in the letter Interfaith Sanctuary is in the process of scheduling an in-person open house at the proposed facility.
"In the interest of cooperation and respect for your association’s request, the Interfaith Sanctuary will, however, defer initiation of its application until after the above described open house is held in March," Wardle wrote. "To clarify, such meeting is not a prerequisite to the Interfaith Sanctuary making an application to the City of Boise, it is in addition to the prior extensive outreach that has occurred."
Interfaith Sanctuary’s current location — which opened in 2008 at 1620 W. River St. — serves as an overnight homeless shelter for 140 single men and women. The new proposed location will allow the nonprofit to expand its capacity for single men and women to more than 276 as well as bring other housing services, for families and the medically fragile, under one roof.
In addition to its overnight emergency shelter, Interfaith Sanctuary partners with a hotel to house families and medically fragile people — those who are chronically ill and require medical assistance. The nonprofit also offers numerous programs, including counseling and substance-abuse recovery, work training, support groups and childcare and parenting classes. Those, too, would be housed in the new facility.