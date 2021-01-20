BOISE — Interfaith Sanctuary, a nonprofit homeless shelter that's hoping to relocate to a new facility on State Street, has canceled a meeting on the proposed project, scheduled for Thursday.
Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers announced Wednesday that the Boise Police Department received reports that more than 700 people planned to attend the in-person meeting and advised the organization cancel due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
"Interfaith Sanctuary is grateful for the interest and wants to be able to safely present this project to the community," Peterson-Stigers in the release. "Based on the expected numbers of guests and the Covid restrictions we were advised to cancel this meeting."
The proposed facility, a former Salvation Army food distribution center, has drawn ire of potential neighbors, many of whom oppose the homeless shelter opening in their neighborhood and hoped to attend Thursday's informal meeting.
Interfaith Sanctuary's current location — opened in 2008 at 1620 W. River St. — serves as an overnight homeless shelter for 140 single men and women. The new proposed location, located at 4308 W. State St., will allow the nonprofit to expand its capacity for single men and women to more than 250 as well as bring other housing services, for families and the medically fragile, under one roof.
The nonprofit invited neighbors who live within 300 feet of the proposed project to attend Thursday's meeting, and Peterson-Stigers told the Idaho Press she hoped to limit attendees to those people.
Thursday's meeting was not the formal neighborhood meeting required by Boise city code for new projects. That meeting will be held Feb. 10 via Zoom at a time to be determined. The nonprofit on Feb. 1 will post a link on its website (interfaithsanctuary.org) to register for the virtual meeting.