Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Gerri Graves, an Interfaith Sanctuary guest, walked up to the front of a large open room filled with dozens of people who came to the groundbreaking of the future home of the shelter.

She used a black walker to get up there with a rainbow tie-dye platform to talk about the long road she had been on with health issues and experiencing homelessness.

Interfaith Wall Busting

Gerri Graves, an artist, writer, and shelter guest, speaks during a "wall busting" event at the future home of Interfaith Sanctuary along State Street in Boise, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Interfaith Wall Busting

Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers speaks to attendees of a "wall busting" event at Interfaith's future home along State Street in Boise, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. At the close of the event, sledge hammers were swung into a wall to ceremoniously begin the remodel of the building.
Interfaith Wall Busting

Interfaith Sanctuary Board President Andy Scoggin speaks during a "wall busting" event at Interfaith's future home along State Street in Boise, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments