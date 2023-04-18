BOISE — Gerri Graves, an Interfaith Sanctuary guest, walked up to the front of a large open room filled with dozens of people who came to the groundbreaking of the future home of the shelter.
She used a black walker to get up there with a rainbow tie-dye platform to talk about the long road she had been on with health issues and experiencing homelessness.
“Being homeless has been the hardest job I’ve ever known,” Graves said Tuesday at Interfaith's future home at 4308 W. State St. “Thank you for seeing me as a decent human being. You can get lost out here in every way a person can get lost and it feels really good to be seen.”
After her speech, a woman in the audience wiped tears from her eyes. Another commented on the power of Graves' words.
It’s been a long process to get to this point for Interfaith Sanctuary.
The shelter delayed a conditional use permit application in early 2021 after neighbors asked for more information. Later that year, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked the shelter to pause the application. Boise’s Planning & Zoning Commission denied the conditional use permit at first, and then after a series of contentious hearings, the Boise City Council approved the permit with 30 conditions.
“It hasn’t been an easy road to get here,” Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said at the groundbreaking. “Certainly one of the most debated issues that I’ve experienced on council.”
Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, stood often at the front in a lavender hard hat, bringing up partner after partner to extoll their virtues in helping with the effort and to reflect on the opposition the shelter received. Hundreds opposed the proposed location, citing concerns about public safety, with how the shelter currently operates and fears the city would allow Interfaith to be open without having met all conditions.
The day seemed almost like a victory lap for Peterson-Stigers and the shelter, who are set to begin the remodel of the former Salvation Army distribution center on State Street.
But Interfaith Shelter’s fate is not fully assured.
A petition for judicial review filed by the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association is still ongoing. A District Court hearing is scheduled for May 1, the association told the Idaho Press in a Facebook message. The district court’s decision can also be appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court.
The petition was filed last summer and asked for a stay on the shelter’s conditional use permit and to overturn the Boise City Council’s approval of the permit.
But on Tuesday there was no real mention of the lawsuit. Interfaith Sanctuary Board President Andy Scoggin said the Patrick and Christie Scoggin Family Foundation would match every dollar of donations up to $1 million. Scoggin said $2 million wouldn’t be enough but would matter for the construction.
“Every dollar that comes in gives us one more brick, gives us one more piece of lumber, gives us one more piece of plywood, gives us one more wheelchair ramp,” Scoggin said.
Multiple people also mentioned affordable housing, a key issue for the area. The homeless population doubled from 2019 to 2022 as rents and home prices skyrocketed, wiping out the whole bottom of the market.
The Boise housing market for the most part does not provide rental units for those making less than 80% of the area median income, nor does it provide single-family housing for those who make less than 100% of the area median income. In practice, this means no one can afford to buy a house on one income, as previously reported.
But the real point of the day was the groundbreaking, or as Peterson-Stigers put it, the “wall-busting down.”
Nick Guho of Guho Construction put safety glasses on Peterson-Stigers, who stood and stepped into the stance of a pitcher, one leg back, the sledgehammer high in the air. The crowd counted down from 10 and she slammed the hammer into the wall. Peterson-Stigers pulled the hammer out, along with a poof of dust.
Other members of the groundbreaking team stepped forward with their own hammers. The sound of the hammers thudding against the wall filled the room as small holes appeared in the wall.
Earlier in the day, Curtis Stigers, Peterson-Stigers' husband, had grabbed a guitar to sing a song.
“There’s trouble all over. Got troubles of our own. Some folks looking for their place in the sun,” Stigers sang. “Some just looking for a home.”