Outdoor enthusiasts walk trails in the foothills near downtown Boise on Sunday. A new online map, launched by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, allows trail users to check trail conditions in nearly real time.
Winter doesn’t necessarily mean the end of hiking or biking season for many Treasure Valley outdoor enthusiasts — but it does come with some caveats. The Boise Foothills contain over 200 miles of trails, most of which stay open year-round, but overusing them when they’re muddy can cause significant damage.
“One of the things we’re really challenged with is people using the trails responsibly during muddy trail season,” said Lisa Duplessie, Boise Parks and Recreation superintendent of open space.
To help meet that challenge, the department in partnership with Ada County has launched a new interactive map on the Ridge to Rivers website where trail users can check nearly real-time conditions. The map, found on ridgetorivers.org, is updated by trail crews frequently and gives updates such as whether a trail is frozen in the morning and muddy in the afternoon. There’s also a note with the time and date the condition had been updated.
Trails highlighted in green are either dry or totally frozen, and thus free to enjoy responsibly. This tool helps the department keep most trails open, rather than closing them for the season.
“We do have a few that we do close, but really try to avoid doing that,” Duplessie said. “We want people to be able to recreate and use the trail system as much as possible.”
This isn’t always an option, however. On Tuesday, Ridge to Rivers announced it is closing two trails in the foothills to prevent further damage due to muddy conditions. Old Pen Trail at Table Rock Reserve and the lower portion of Ridge Crest Trail in Military Reserve are closed for the season and expected to open in early March, a department press release said.
This is the second winter the city has closed the Old Pen Trail in order to prevent further damage and improve tread conditions over time, the release said. Recent use of Ridge Crest Trail has resulted in damage, and the 200 yards from the trailhead parking area on Mountain Cove Road to the archery range parking lot is now closed.
Additional trails could be closed seasonally to prevent damage, the release said.
In addition to wet weather, the foothills are seeing increasing traffic, which also has an impact, Duplessie said.
“We have more people out on the trails than we’ve probably ever seen, which is great, that’s what we want people to be doing, is getting out there and using the trails,” she said. “I just think that with increased use, we have to increase our education experience as well.”
Using wet trails is the leading cause of damage in the foothills and results in trail widening, rutting and erosion, according to a press release from the department.
Leaving either tire or shoe tracks is the best indication a surface is too soft to use.
“If you’re leaving footprints, it’s time to start turning around,” Duplessie said.
The winter months are marked by a freeze-thaw cycle in the foothills, and it’s typically a safer bet to take hikes or rides in the earlier morning hours before thawing occurs. Some areas are sandier and dry more of the time, such as Harrison Hollow, which can be accessed from the Hillside to Hollow parking lot; Duplessie said this is her favorite all-weather option.
A list of all-weather trails, as well as ones to be avoided in wet conditions, can be found on the Ridge to Rivers website.
“The better we can treat the trails now and be a great community and stewards for the trails,” she said, “the better they are in the spring and summer for high use.”