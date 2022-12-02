Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Winter doesn’t necessarily mean the end of hiking or biking season for many Treasure Valley outdoor enthusiasts — but it does come with some caveats. The Boise Foothills contain over 200 miles of trails, most of which stay open year-round, but overusing them when they’re muddy can cause significant damage.

“One of the things we’re really challenged with is people using the trails responsibly during muddy trail season,” said Lisa Duplessie, Boise Parks and Recreation superintendent of open space.

Hiking Trails

Outdoor enthusiasts walk trails in the foothills near downtown Boise on Sunday. A new online map, launched by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, allows trail users to check trail conditions in nearly real time.

Recommended for you

Load comments