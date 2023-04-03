Rain drops pelted down on Suzie Steiner’s truck as she reflected on her job as assistant coach the day before the big competition began.
The Victorian Engineered Robotic Nation (V.E.R.N.) is a community robotics team, bringing together kids from a number of private, home and public schools to compete at several competitions each year. The team was started by Steiner and her family eight years ago. Her husband, Randy Steiner, is the head coach.
V.E.R.N. attended the Orange County Regional in California at the beginning of March. This weekend, they competed at the Idaho Regional at the Idaho Center in Nampa. The competition brought 48 teams together, 17 teams from Idaho. To onlookers, the competition started on Friday, but it really began in January.
At one practice in February, tables were filled with crumpled chip bags and maple bars, kids gazing intently at computer screens or in the garage, working with the robot or cutting materials for it. From the time the game their robot would play for the competition was released in January, the kids are here 20 hours a week. Outside of build season, the team meets once a week for about three hours. All instruction and team practices happen in the Steiners’ home.
In this year’s game the robot is required to place cubes and cones on three platforms. The faster they’re placed, the more points a team can rack up.
Throughout the competition, an intercom system announced individual teams’ needs: a spare part, or a specific tool to fix something on the robot. At one point, a student from Logic Control, a Twin Falls team, came over to V.E.R.N.’s pit and asked for a tool. Without missing a beat, Teddy Smith from V.E.R.N. handed it over.
“We know how difficult it is to get a robot working and running and how much work goes into it so we really don’t mind helping each other out,” Atticus Atwood, a Logic Control team member, said.
The story is one of many Steiner has witnessed, leading her to the reason she continues coaching this team: teaching kids that integrity is more important than any trophy.
“That’s why I do this,” Steiner said in her truck. “We’re building people. We’re building humans. We’re building good kids, and good humans. We just happen to build a robot to get there.”
V.E.R.N. has helped other teams build better robots, either in or outside of the competition, she said.
“We all want to win but how are we helping? What are we doing for ourselves and what are we doing for others to get us there? And the best way for us to get better is to teach someone else,” Steiner said. “The more we can do to help each other, the better off we’re all going to be.”
That’s a motto Steiner uses on and off the robotics team. Regional Director for Idaho at FIRST Lisa Lalliss-Skogsberg could not agree more.
The beauty of the competition is that it strives to help kids be excellent, but it’s a competition based on coopertition — a merging of cooperation and competition — and gracious professionalism, Lalliss-Skogsberg said. It’s not all about winning: it’s about making friends and learning.
“These are the kids that are the ones sitting in the corner or in a hallway with their headphones on looking at their phone or a book that aren’t talking to anyone. And if you look around here, they’re talking to each other. They’re wearing fun outfits. They fit. This is where they belong. This is their tribe,” Lalliss-Skogsberg said.
Competitions are like family reunions to Lalliss-Skogsberg — the best part is the inclusion, she said.
“It’s been really great to see some of these kids that I knew when they were freshmen a couple of years ago that are now seniors and see how they’ve grown through the program, what they’ve learned and how they’re leaders on the teams now,“ Lalliss-Skogsberg said.
One of those students is Kevin Georgeson, who started competing with V.E.R.N. in junior high. Now, a homeschooled junior, Georgeson is team captain and the competition robot driver. He finds a lot of appreciation in the learning he’s been able to do as part of the robotics team and thoroughly enjoys the social aspect.
“We don’t have that lunchtime experience, we don’t get to just hang out with our friends on the daily. So, robotics is a good time to do that,” Georgeson said.
Like any group of high schoolers, robotics teams can be divided into two groups: programers and mechanics. But according to Grayson Jones, a sophomore at Borah High, those groups aren’t really cliques. In fact, oftentimes after robotics practice, teammates will play video games together — sometimes playing until midnight, Jones said.
“Not many people take an interest in this kind of stuff, like I do. So there were not many people who I could relate with in that way,” Jones said. “We feel closer as friends because similar interests and being a part of the team enhances that.”
JR Lindauer, a homeschooled sophomore on the team, is one of the students that joins in the late night gaming.
“It’s been fun,” Lindauer said. “I get to hang out with people that have similar interests. I get to build robots. I like working with tech.”
He and his teammates, while valuing coopertition, are eager to prove themselves.
“We’ve seen a bunch of teams from out of state starting to see us as some sort of easy target that they can easily beat, so we want to show that Idaho is just as competitive as the teams here,” Lindauer said.
V.E.R.N. used wood, polycarbonate and zip ties to build the robot. They were very intent on keeping the weight down, and ended up with a robot that weighs just over 100 pounds. The limit is 125.
On Thursday, Georgeson was confident V.E.R.N. would place in the top 10. They ended up placing 14th overall after being eliminated in the semifinals. V.E.R.N. also won the gracious professionalism award.