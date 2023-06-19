The walls of the Idaho Maximum Security Institution June 12, 2012 in Kuna, Idaho.
A 26-year-old man died Sunday of injures from an assault by two other residents of Idaho Maximum Security Institution.
Two inmates reportedly attacked the man on June 14.
A spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Correction said on June 15 no further information about the incident was available at this time.
The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition and declared dead at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release.
Idaho State Police detectives are conducting an investigation, the release said.
The 535-bed correctional facility is located south of Boise.
