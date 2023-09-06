Payette County sheriff's car

A Payette County sheriff’s car is parked in front of a school bus.

 Payette County Sheriff's Office

On Saturday, a highly concerning event unfolded at a hospital in Payette County involving an attempt by inmate Kyle Lewis to escape custody, a news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lewis, 37, from Ontario, Oregon, had been transported to the hospital for evaluation while in custody. While at the hospital, he violently attacked a deputy who was guarding him, the release said.

