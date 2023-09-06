On Saturday, a highly concerning event unfolded at a hospital in Payette County involving an attempt by inmate Kyle Lewis to escape custody, a news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lewis, 37, from Ontario, Oregon, had been transported to the hospital for evaluation while in custody. While at the hospital, he violently attacked a deputy who was guarding him, the release said.
In the midst of his attempted escape, Lewis began choking the deputy.
“The hospital staff’s swift and selfless actions were instrumental in preventing the escape of Lewis and, most importantly, ensuring the safety and well-being of our deputy,” the release said.
Following the thwarted escape attempt, Lewis made an additional attempt to flee the hospital premises but was effectively restrained and prevented from causing further harm or escaping, the release said.
The injured deputy received prompt medical attention at the hospital and has since been released.
Lewis, who had been in custody since Aug. 26, now faces serious charges, including attempting to escape and battery on an officer, in connection with this incident, in addition to his existing charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting and obstructing officers, providing false information, a bench warrant and a probation and parole agents warrant.
At this time, Lewis has a bond of $700,000 plus a no-bond hold for the bench warrant in Ada County.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech emphasized the importance of acknowledging the hospital staff’s heroic actions during this critical moment, saying, “The Payette County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest gratitude to the exceptional hospital staff who acted swiftly and selflessly to protect our community and our deputy during this challenging incident. Their quick thinking and courage are a testament to their commitment to public safety.”