Stibnite Mine cleanup

Crews have begun initial cleanup work at the site of the abandoned Stibnite Mine near Yellow Pine.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 30 on IdahpCapitalSun.com.YELLOW PINE, Idaho — A gold mining company has begun the initial cleanup of a historic mine site in the Central Idaho mountains where it hopes to resume mining operations.

Perpetua Resources, formerly known as Midas Gold, is seeking approval from the federal government to restart mining operations at Stibnite Gold Project about nine miles east of Yellow Pine, a remote town of 32 people nestled in a forested, mountainous section of Valley County. The mine is situated just outside the border of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, which is home to salmon, wolverines, wolves, bears and abundant wildlife.

Stibnite Mine cleanup

Mckinsey Lyon of Perpetual Resources describes the company’s plans to resume mining during a tour of the Stibnite Mine. 
Salmon River

The East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River flows through the abandoned Yellow Pine pit at the Stibnite Mine in Central Idaho. 
Yellow Pine pit at Stibnite Mine

An overhead view of the abandoned Yellow Pine pit at the Stibnite Mine, which Perpetua Resources hopes to resume mining in. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments