The big bipartisan infrastructure bill currently being debated in the U.S. Senate includes billions for Idaho roads, bridges, public transportation and more, according to new state-by-state figures released by the White House this week.
Both of Idaho’s senators voted with the bipartisan majority to advance the bill last week; the 67-32 Senate vote last Wednesday drew support from 17 Republicans and all 50 Senate Democrats.
“Given the significant need for traditional infrastructure funding in Idaho, I supported the procedural vote to move forward with consideration of the bipartisan agreement,” Idaho GOP Sen. Mike Crapo said in a statement to the Idaho Press. “This was not a final vote of passage, and I am working to ensure the final package is crafted in a fiscally responsible manner that meets Idaho’s infrastructure needs, including wildfire funding, road and bridge repair, water infrastructure and rural broadband.”
Crapo, as the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, played a role in negotiating several pieces of the giant bill, including a three-year reauthorization of the Secure Rural Schools program that provides funding to timber-dependent Idaho counties and school districts, on which he collaborated with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. He also successfully pressed for removing Internal Revenue Service funding from the bill that the White House had proposed as a funding mechanism, aimed at closing the gap between taxes owed and those collected.
“He didn’t think this was the right vehicle for IRS funding,” said Crapo’s press secretary, Melanie Lawhorn.
The $1 trillion package was negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House, and is funded largely by tapping $205 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid and $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid that states are no longer tapping into, according to Associated Press reports. Both Crapo and Idaho GOP Sen. Jim Risch said last week that the approach was responsibly crafted.
“I voted to move ahead on the infrastructure bill because it is a reasonable solution to address the pressing need of our deteriorating roads and bridges," Risch said in a statement to KTVB-TV, the Idaho Press’ news partner. "It uses previously appropriated, but unspent, COVID relief funds and thus results in no tax increase."
Senators this week are voting on hundreds of proposed amendments to the bill, as they push to finalize the bill before they leave for their August recess. The House, however, already has left for its August recess and won’t return until Sept. 20, so the earliest the bill could reach the president’s desk is still a month and a half away.
Risch’s office said he would refrain from commenting on the bill during the amendment process.
According to the newly distributed state-by-state figures, Idaho would receive:
• $2 billion for federal aid highway support, plus $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years. The state also could compete for billions more beyond those formula-guaranteed allocations.
• $198 million over five years to improve public transportation across the state.
• $30 million over five years to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network across the state of Idaho. Idaho also could apply for additional funds under a $2.5 billion grant program for electric vehicle charging.
• $100 million to expand broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to Idahoans who don’t have it now and providing assistance to low-income families to afford internet access.
Crapo added his own list of highlights for Idaho in the bill, in a list headed, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will deliver for Idaho responsible pay-fors, no tax increases.” Among the items Crapo highlighted that weren’t included in the White House’s state-by-state summary:
• $213 million for Idaho’s water revolving funds for drinking water and wastewater treatment, through which the state assists local governments with water infrastructure.
• Additional airport improvement funds, beyond the $13 million in federal grants for Idaho airports through the Airport Improvement Program that were announced by the FAA in July. Nationwide, $25 billion more would be available for airport improvement projects.
• More than $3.3 billion for wildfire risk reduction nationwide, including community wildfire defense grants, thinning and controlled burns, forest restoration and firefighting resources.
Lawhorn said Crapo pressed for “making sure there were pay-fors that would make him feel comfortable supporting it.”
Crapo said he’s long opposed “excessive and inappropriate federal spending,” but that infrastructure spending is “the right kind of spending, and is the right thing that our economy and the country needs right now.”
He told the Idaho Press, “Investment in hard infrastructure involves counter-inflationary, supply-side spending that helps increase jobs and makes the U.S. more competitive globally.”
“Idaho will benefit significantly from this,” Crapo said. “I think the entire package is focused on legitimate infrastructure.”
Neither Idaho senator has been supportive of a separate, larger bill that congressional Democrats intend to push through the budget reconciliation process to address other parts of the administration’s agenda that some have characterized as “human infrastructure,” from climate change to preschool to health care.