CALDWELL — Indoor BMX races and clinics are taking place at the Canyon County Fair building through March 8 for families and BMX enthusiasts, Idaho BMX Inc. announced.
The Gold Cup Qualifier Race starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the Idaho State Qualifier starts at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Other events include clinics for parents and new riders, and mountain biking sessions. Find the full schedule at IdahoBXM.com.
Racing starts from $15 to $38, and spectators get in for free. The fair building is at 111 S. 22nd St. in Caldwell.
Partners for the event include the city of Caldwell, Canyon County and several local businesses.
Idaho BMX Inc. is a nonprofit that supports BMX racing in southern Idaho, where there are four active BMX tracks with races running from February through October. There are two tracks in Caldwell, one in Eagle, and one in Mountain Home.