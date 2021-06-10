BOISE — The Boise School District is responding to a public records request filed by the co-chair of the Idaho lieutenant governor’s school indoctrination task force, but it would cost more than $150,000 to assemble all the records requested by state Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
CBS2 News Boise first reported the story on Thursday afternoon.
The district said in its response to the public records request on Thursday that Giddings, R-White Bird, who is running for lieutenant governor, requested curriculum and lessons related to the district’s English Learners program and Advancement Via Individual Determination Program, also known as AVID. Giddings, who co-chairs Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s new task force with McGeachin, also requested all materials from programs that are not part of the district’s adopted curriculum, along with daily assignments, “a request requiring individual teacher-by-teacher searches amounting to thousands of administrative and teacher hours to perform,” a spokesman for the district said.
The school district said in a news release that it made its adopted curriculum materials available to Giddings, while informing her that the request involving daily assignments would be billed in advance.
McGeachin’s office is currently refusing to release public records requested by Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton including the public comments McGeachin solicited that were submitted to her task force by citizens; former U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson is representing the Idaho Press Club in continuing to pursue access to those public documents under the Idaho Public Records Act.
McGeachin’s office has hired a private attorney, Colton Boyles, to represent her in that public records dispute.