CALDWELL — IndieDwell, an affordable housing manufacturing company, is expanding its factory in Caldwell, according to a press release.
The company leased an additional 3,000 square feet adjacent to its 21,000-square-foot warehouse in Caldwell.
“The leasing of the new space here in Caldwell adds the capacity for research and development and prototyping of new modular units,” IndieDwell CEO Christina Ortiz Bluth said in the release.
IndieDwell was founded in 2016 and opened its Caldwell factory in 2018. Sales and Marketing Manager Chris Blanchard said the site produces about seven four-bedroom homes every month.
The company employs 70 people in Idaho and Colorado, where the company is soon to open a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Blanchard said that factory is expected to produce almost 30 homes every month.
IndieDwell currently has projects in the works in three states, including 54 units at The College of Idaho for student housing, and 125 units for workforce and permanent supportive housing for developer customers in Los Angeles.