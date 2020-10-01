BOISE — Former child actor and current cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce took the steps of the Idaho Capitol on Thursday to promote his 2020 presidential campaign alongside running mate and businesswoman Karla Ballard.
The independent candidate set his sights on an unorthodox path to the presidency and advocated for partial deregulation of the U.S. tech industry.
“How do we upgrade the operating system of the United States of America?” he rhetorically asked at the outdoor press conference.
Visiting one of the most rapidly growing tech hubs in the Northwest, Pierce said “technology may be the largest issue the United States faces.”
He argued that the industry he works in needs reform.
“Having policy and regulation is not necessarily something that stifles innovation. What we need is sensible, thoughtful regulation that is ultimately serving us societally.” He told the Idaho Press the industry would be better served with “less regulation, not more, but … enough there that we can be sensible and create a world that encourages innovation.”
Citing a national spike in unemployment rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierce said automation will compound the problem, displacing more workers if handled poorly.
“Technology is going to replace a lot of our jobs. That is not a bad thing if we manage it correctly,” he said. “It could free up resources for us to figure out how to take care of people in a different way.”
That “different way” of allocating resources, along with a focus on tech businesses, resembles former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Pierce admits.
Pierce said “there’s a lot of overlap” between his and Yang’s ideas and supporters, even advocating for a universal basic income. (Universal basic income policies usually award a set amount of monthly income to adults, regardless of income level or employment status. They’re often forwarded by politicians like Pierce, who believe the program could ease the hit taken by workers who lose their jobs to automation.)
Pierce said he supports ideas similar to Yang’s, but prefers the term “universal earned income,” arguing that participating in American society earns someone the right to the money they’d receive.
PATH TO THE PRESIDENCY
Pierce recognizes that his chances of winning a majority of the popular vote Nov. 3 or the Electoral College afterward are slim to none as he takes on Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.
“With 33 days left, there is a path to the White House,” he said. “We are attempting something a little bit wild.”
Instead, he hopes to win enough states that no candidate will win a majority of electoral college votes (270 of the 538 available), pushing the U.S. House of Representatives to determine the outcome of the election. That’s only happened twice, both times in the early 1800s before the United States had the concretely two-party dominated system it has today.
Pierce’s name will be on the ballot in 15 states plus Washington, D.C., this fall, joining six other candidates on Idaho ballots.
He hopes to garner enough support in those states to fracture the Electoral College with a set of policies that his campaign is yet to release with just over a month until the election. Detailed policy platforms will be published on his campaign website sometime Friday, he said. As of Thursday, his campaign site, brock.vote, instead lists a more abstracted array of his priorities: “liberty,” “sustainability,” “wellness,” “humanity” and “truth.”
He did criticize a number of American policies Thursday, though, saying criminal justice policies had contributed to police brutality and what he says are overly high imprisonment rates.
Ballard called ongoing police brutality “unacceptable,” and said her partnership with Pierce on both environmental and criminal justice policy are informed by her background as an African-American and Indigenous woman. She was unspecific about how her and Pierce’s ticket seeks to roll out related reforms, though.
“We do not stand for defunding the police department. We stand for making sure that all people have a fair chance to ensure that justice is realized,” she said.
The running mates followed in the footsteps of most independent and third-party candidates, asking for the votes of Americans disappointed with their options in Biden and Trump.
“For those who watched the debates the other night, it was amazing to see incredible depth of policy discussion, to see not just presidential behavior, but regal behavior,” Pierce said, level in tone but seemingly sarcastic. “It really felt like America won. God help us.”
After the event, a passerby approached Pierce, asking if he’d mandate a COVID-19 vaccine should one be rolled out. The person seemed concerned about a potential mandate.
“I’m not taking the vaccine, and I don’t believe our government should be able to force anyone to take a vaccine without your consent,” Pierce said.
A billionaire, Pierce has been his campaign’s own biggest contributor, according to the Federal Election Commission. He’s raised around $3.8 million during his campaign, the 20th most during this election cycle. Most of that money has come from individual donors, though Delta Air Lines did donate $944 to his campaign in August.