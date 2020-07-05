The Fourth of July this year came amid social unrest in Idaho and across the country, prompted by a novel virus, government-mandated social distancing and protests against racial injustice in law enforcement.
How did Idahoans celebrate the holiday, meant to signify the end of British rule in the American colonies and the formation of a new nation? It depends on who you ask, but this year definitely looked different.
The coronavirus forced decades-old fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations to cancel. Protests concerning racial inequality in policing have brought into the public sphere questions about whether all Americans can equally claim independence. Some Idahoans didn't celebrate the holiday at all, but spent the day off celebrating family and friends instead.
Nampa City Councilman Victor Rodriguez said he didn't celebrate July 4 this year with any fireworks or barbecuing, but instead stayed home and used the day to “remember all the men and women in the armed forces that have dedicated their lives and have incurred injuries and wounds for our country.”
“I am very patriotic, and I can’t think of a better day to celebrate than (July 4),” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said July 4 makes him think of the John F. Kennedy quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
But the holiday doesn’t mean the same thing for all Idahoans.
For Dylisaly Johnson, an African American pastor at Prince of Peace Ministries Church in Mountain Home, Independence Day “is what is,” but “I realize, for African Americans, we were freed on a different day, different time.”
“I'm not unpatriotic by any means,” she said. “I will be out there, probably barbecuing and just spending time with the (congregation's) families. For me, it's more about spending time with family and friends … just appreciate being able to be in America and having a hope that one day this holiday will truly mean that we all are free and that we all are able to be treated absolutely equally, the way the Constitution intended for it to be for us.”
UNITY IN DIVISIVE TIMES
Last week, Black Lives Matter protesters rallied at Boise City Hall, calling for reallocating police funding toward social services. They were met by counterprotesters, who were mostly white, and in a few instances the confrontation turned violent, social media videos show.
It was another in a string of public gatherings, protesting government, in the Treasure Valley over the last few months, but it appeared to be the first to turn violent. Since March, Idahoans have rallied behind different causes but in a similar way. Some protested the state’s stay-home order, which forced businesses to close and thousands to lose their jobs. Others marched in cities across the state, joining a nationwide movement to change, or remove altogether, taxpayer-funded policing.
While protests have pitted racial groups against each other, as the Boise City Hall clash showed, Johnson is attempting to unite her diverse congregation, which is made up of “all races and cultures.”
"I'm getting phone calls from all ends saying, 'Well, Pastor, I'm kind of frustrated about this that's happening.' 'What do you think about this?' 'Well, Pastor, don't all lives matter?'" Johnson said in a phone interview. "It is kind of heart-wrenching to me to feel that we're in this country (where) we're supposed to be free, and we're all supposed to be treated equal, and the reality is it's not happening."
Johnson attempted to unify her congregation — about 50 people — with the biblical story of "The Good Samaritan." A parable told by Jesus, the story surrounds a traveler, stripped and beaten, who asks for help from passersby, a priest and a Levite among them, but nobody offers help. Then, a Samaritan, considered an adversary to Jews at the time, stops to help the down-on-his-luck traveler.
"The way I shared it with all of my congregation is: It's not just Christian people, but especially as Christians, it's not to be looked at as a black thing or a white thing; it's to be looked at as a humane thing," Johnson said. "In the story, it didn't say what race the person that was being helped was, but there was a need. All lives do matter, but, as Christians, we have to stand up for one another. We really are our brothers' keeper."
Johnson said the response to recent conversations surrounding racial justice should be “no different than when Martin Luther King had to solicit all of his friends from all races to come and help with the civil rights movement.”
“(It's) just been changed from civil rights to black lives matter, but it's all the same,” she said.
“You never know when it will be Hispanic lives matter or Asian or white lives matter because when injustice is done to anyone, in the church, especially as Christians, it's no longer about race, it's no longer about politics, it's about just doing what's right and knowing what's right. And that starts with you as individuals.”
THE SHOW GOES ON
Fears of spreading COVID-19 led many organizers across the state to cancel Fourth of July celebrations. From Melba’s “Olde Tyme 4th of July,” which typically attracts roughly 40,000 people, to Idaho Falls’ Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, which is often referred to as the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi, canceled public gatherings forced Idahoans to make their own holiday plans.
Many chose to buy their own fireworks.
Chrys Speier of Garden City hasn't celebrated Independence Day in 10 years. Speier and her now 22-year-old son, Hunter, for the last decade in the days leading up to July 4 have run a fireworks stand, to raise money for Hunter's youth hockey dues and college tuition. They often sell fireworks through the night of July 4 and don't get the opportunity to celebrate.
This year in particular has been busy, Chrys Speier said Wednesday, while working at their Phantom Fireworks stand at North 17th and State streets in Boise. After opening on June 26, sales have been "amazingly better" than they normally are in the first few days.
The first day they were open, the Speiers sold about $2,000 worth of fireworks. Typically, on the first day they sell a few hundred dollars' worth, Speier said.
"I think it has a lot to do with: the shows are canceled, the kids have been stuck in the house," Speier said. "I've heard a lot of (customers say) that they're wanting the kids to be able to get out and have some fun."
Speier, a single mom, said she recently told her son, "Wouldn't it be great to actually sell out of everything early so that we can actually enjoy the 4th of July." Ultimately, Speier said, earning money for her son has been a better way to spend the holiday.
Not all event organizers canceled their celebrations. The Cascade Chamber of Commerce announced its Independence Day fireworks show would go on as planned. The cities of Caldwell and Wilder did the same.
The city of Tetonia in eastern Idaho held its Tetonia Fourth of July celebration, which included a parade, 5K run and craft fair, against the wishes of Mayor Gloria Hoopes, the Teton Valley News reported.
Hoopes voted against holding the event in light of the pandemic but was out-numbered by city council who approved hosting the event a few weeks ago.
“I had voted against it,” Hoopes told the Teton Valley News. “But the word got out so fast and that whole crowd is pumping the city with support. These are people who think masks are a joke and the whole thing is hoax. With what is going on, I hope we do not have an outbreak. That’s my wish.”
In Wilder, Mayor Steve Rhodes said the city council heard public comment while debating whether or not to have its celebration, and the consensus was people wanted to “get back to a sense of normality.” Rhodes said the public felt that celebrating independence was more important than being worried about virus.
“Wilder over the years has had harvest festivals and other festivals, but the July 4 celebration has been a major event as far as I can remember,” Rhodes said.
Wilder held its parade Saturday afternoon, followed by music vendors and events at Wilder City Park.
Rhodes said the city arranged for additional hand-washing stations, sanitizer stations and asked people to keep their distance and wear masks if they wanted to.
“A lot of people have sacrificed for our freedoms as Americans, and I think that needs to be celebrated,” Rhodes said. “The theme of our July 4 celebration is recognizing health care workers and first responders. They are the ones that are on the front lines of this pandemic.”
CELEBRATING FAMILY
For some Idahoans, the holiday is more about spending time with family and friends than celebrating American independence.
Tania Torres came to the U.S. from Mexico City with her family when she was just a year old. For as long as she can remember, her family has celebrated July 4 in the traditional American way, with a barbecue and fireworks with family members and friends.
Torres, a Boise resident, is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient and recent college graduate. She said she hasn’t really thought about July 4 as more than a time to spend with family, though this year she said it is almost impossible not to think about the Black Lives Matter protests and police brutality when she thinks about what it means to be an American.
Torres said she has seen suggestions that people not celebrate July 4 and instead celebrate July 17, to recognize the day children in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers are set to be released.
Earlier this month a federal judge ordered the release of children held in ICE custody, citing the unrelenting spread of COVID-19 in the three U.S. family detention facilities.
“I have been waiting for (the children to be released), and I think that is a moment to be celebrated,” Torres said, though she also said she still planned to celebrate July 4 as a family tradition.
Tai Simpson, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and social change associate with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, said COVID-19 has made spending time with family and friends “even more sacred and valuable.”
Simpson typically does not celebrate July 4 or any other patriotic holidays, though she said when she lived on the Nez Perce Reservation, her family took the holiday as a time to camp for the long weekend. Simpson currently lives in Boise.
“On the reservation we used any opportunity to get together with family,” Simpson said. “It is a cultural thing, it isn’t about celebrating patriotism.”
She said COVID-19 has hit indigenous communities hard, making the short moments to spend time together in groups even more special.
Simpson said many tribal members use the July 4 holiday to sell fireworks on the highway to make extra money.
“That is something I remember from the reservation, people lining up fireworks stands on Highway 12 and Highway 95,” she said.
Simpson said she is thankful her job allows her to work July 4 and later take time off to celebrate tribal holidays, like the White Bird Memorial, a celebration of an 1877 battle between Nez Perce tribal members and the U.S. Army in White Bird.
Simpson said she has seen a rise in celebrations that are “more culturally focused,” like Juneteenth. Celebrated June 19, Juneteenth marks the day slaves in Texas were freed, following President Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in January 1863. Slaves in Texas were not made aware of the freedom, until Union-led soldiers enforced the order on June 19, 1865.
“There are a number of people that wanted to be part of Juneteenth this year,” Simpson said. “People wanted to be part of that celebration that was a celebration of Black folks in this community. We are seeing people show up for each other and people who are under the impression that we need to stand up for each other.”
Simpson said if she did celebrate July 4, she would be home, on the reservation with her family. Though she did note, “Independence for the U.S. meant the enslavement of Black folks and the loss of land for indigenous folks. It wasn’t independence for everyone.”