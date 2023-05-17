Meridian Library Board of Trustees incumbents Josh Cummings and Destinie Hart defeated challengers on Tuesday night by winning over two-thirds of the vote, illustrating support for the Meridian Library.
The library faced a petition seeking dissolution earlier this year, and Hart’s opponent, Xavier Torres, had signed the petition for dissolution. Cummings’ opponent, David Tizekker, had posted clips from a conspiracy theorist and other similar content on social media.
“I’m happy to serve, and hopefully the state Legislature can get out of the library kick that they’ve been on and do the things that we send them to the Capitol to do instead,” Cummings said on Wednesday.
Hart did not return a request for comment.
Both Hart and Cummings testified at the hearings on the proposed dissolution of the Meridian Library District. Cummings said that Meridian wasn’t North Korea where an “elite few oppress the many and control their access to life-enriching information.”
“What we can’t do is set a precedent where the citizens, a small group of citizens, specifically, disagree with a governmental body and then rather than just go through normal democratic processes to replace those leaders that they disagree with, they just burn the whole thing down,” Hart said at the time.
Cummings said Wednesday that the next steps for the Meridian Library include focusing on opening a branch in south Meridian. The library will vacate the Silverstone branch after the south Meridian one is complete. He also said the library will be focusing on Cherry Lane renovations.
Elsewhere in the Treasure Valley on Tuesday, Barb Powell defeated Teresa Haldorson for the Kuna Library District trustee seat with 58.1% of the vote.
In the Ada County Free Library District, Mary Anne Saunders (6-year term, 50.3% of the vote) and Sandra B. Taylor (4-year term, 57.2% of the vote) were victorious in their trustee races. Saunders held off Melodie C. Huttash and Renee L. Trommler, while Taylor beat Deborah A. Pogue.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
