Meridian Library (copy)

The entrance to the Meridian Library is shown in May 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meridian Library Board of Trustees incumbents Josh Cummings and Destinie Hart defeated challengers on Tuesday night by winning over two-thirds of the vote, illustrating support for the Meridian Library.

The library faced a petition seeking dissolution earlier this year, and Hart’s opponent, Xavier Torres, had signed the petition for dissolution. Cummings’ opponent, David Tizekker, had posted clips from a conspiracy theorist and other similar content on social media.

Josh Cummings.jpg

Josh Cummings
Destinie Hart.jpg

Destinie Hart

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments