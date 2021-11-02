NAMPA — Nampa residents voted for three city council positions on Tuesday. Unofficial results from the Canyon County Elections office indicate that the incumbents, Victor Rodriguez and Randy Haverfield, won reelection for seat 1 and seat 5 respectively, while Natalie Jangula appeared to win the race for seat 3.
Rodriguez, who was first elected to Nampa City Council in 2017, had received 77.22% of the vote, or 5,511 votes as of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night, appearing to defeat opponent Rebecca Fisk.
“We are really proud and blessed for our community,” Rodriguez told the Idaho Press after the initial results were reported. "I'm very honored to have the support from the community. Good things will happen."
Rodriguez, 70, is a retired homicide detective. When he retired from the Nampa Police Department, he served on Nampa’s planning and zoning commission for six years before running for seat 1. He has focused his time on council on reducing the burden of taxes on businesses and homeowners, he previously told the Idaho Press.
"A big thank you to everyone who supported my campaign, and congratulations to Victor," Fisk said, adding that from what she knows of him, Nampa is in good hands.
As of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night, Haverfield had won 70.08% of the votes, with 4,997 ballots cast in his favor, for seat 5 against opponent Rosie Soto Mustic, according to the preliminary results from the Canyon County Elections office. Haverfield, 66, is the council’s current president. Owner of a full-service architecture firm, Haverfield was initially elected in 2013, and won reelection in 2017.
Haverfield has expressed hope that a win would allow him to continue overseeing projects advanced by the council, such as upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
"The trends are in our favor, which is obviously a desired position to be in, but we're not taking anything for granted," Haverfield said.
“Overall, I just feel really good about the campaign we put together," Soto Mustic said by phone Tuesday night. "It's really tough to go up against an incumbent, and Randy is very knowledgeable, very competent. It will be whatever the voters decide and I was just excited to have the support," she said, adding she will likely run again in the future.
The race for seat 3, between Jangula and Jeff Cornilles remained close Tuesday night, but likely not close enough for a recount. As of 11:10 p.m., Jangula led with 52.29%, or 3,788 votes, to Cornilles' 47.71%, or 3,456 votes.
The margin in that race is a difference of 4.58%, or 332 votes. For a free recount vote to occur in Canyon County, the margin would need to be less than 0.1%, or five votes, whichever is greater, said Joe Decker, public information officer for Canyon County.
The opposing candidate can also request a recount, but if it's not within that threshold, they have to pay for it, Decker said. The candidate must request the recount in writing.
Jangula did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday night.
Jangula, 35, has described her priorities as reducing the property tax levy, reducing wasteful urban spending and bringing infrastructure in line with growth, according to a campaign video.
Jangula was present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when protesters gathered to voice their opposition to the results of the 2020 presidential election. Jangula described her experience there as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show support for our country,” and did not condone the actions of those who entered the building, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Cornilles, who had previously run for seat 4 and was endorsed by outgoing candidate Jean Mutchie, said he would bring historical knowledge of Nampa as well as his financial experience as a medical and life-insurance broker to the position if elected, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Cornilles didn't immediately return a request for comment.