Incumbent Donald Barksdale won reelection as the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District's Precinct 1 Director (its Boise leadership position) this week, pulling 555 of 880 votes cast, or 63.1%.
His sole challenger, Graham Paterson, took the rest of votes with the exception of three write-ins.
The district, which is the largest of its kind in Idaho, is made up of three precincts, each covering either the Nampa, Meridian or Boise areas that it controls irrigation in. Each year, elections cycle between the three precincts; in 2019, the Nampa seat was up for election, and in 2021, the Meridian spot will hold another election. Voters from all three precincts can vote in each race.
Precinct 1 in Boise is roughly bordered by Eagle Road on the west, Chinden Boulevard on the north, 28th Street on the east and Lake Hazel Road on the south. An area generally encompassing the Micron Technology Corporation complex is also included.
This year's vote signifies a notable uptick in turnout from last year's election for the Nampa, which 153 Treasure Valley residents took part in.