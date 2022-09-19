thumbnail_River of Life Rescue Mission Boise.jpg

The Boise Rescue Mission has been around since 1958. Above, the River of Life Rescue Mission.

 Courtesy Of Boise Rescue Mission

Originally published Sept. 16 on KTVB.COM.

The Boise Rescue Mission homeless shelter system is currently serving 34 people ages 65 and older; at least five of them are in need of extensive assisted living care, according to Boise Rescue Mission President and CEO Rev. Bill Roscoe.

