BOISE — The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare met Thursday morning to discuss a plethora of issues facing Idaho, including the 988 crisis hotline's numbers increasing and a possible repeal of the Medicaid expansion.
988, a suicide and crisis lifeline previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, experienced a call volume increase of 14% from December 2021 to December 2022, Deputy Director Miren Unsworth said. That percentage increase only accounts for calls placed through 988, and not directly to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, said Lee Flinn, Director of the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline. And those numbers are not surprising, she said.
The 988 hotline is comprised of a network of over 200 crisis call centers; when someone calls or texts 988, their message is forwarded to a national center and then routed to a local call center — like the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline — depending on the area code of the person texting or calling.
"As more people learn about 988, we expect our contact volume to continue to increase, which is good, that's what we want," Flinn said. "It's important that people hear about 988 and understand that they can call for themselves or they can call for a loved one ... a person does not have to be suicidal, they can be in any kind of emotional or mental health crisis or any type of crisis."
About 84% of calls were answered in Idaho, 6% from the hotline's goal of a 90% response rate in the state, Unsworth said. Calls not immediately answered by the Idaho line are forwarded to the national suicide and crisis lifeline for cross-crisis support.
According to state health official Elke Shaw-Tulloch, 20% of callers were 65-74 years old — the highest percentage of any age group — followed by 17% of callers ages 25-34 and another 17% ages 35-44. About 49% of callers are male, 50% female and 1% other.
In the 10-year-history of the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, the youngest caller was 7 years old and the oldest caller was 92 years old, Flinn said.
"We're all going to go through difficult times and the important thing is that people know they can reach out through 988," Flinn said. "Anywhere they live in the state and anytime of day, there's always someone that that will be there to offer support."
When a person calls 988, they are directed to a trained crisis responder who tries to find out what is going on with the individual. During the call, the responder does a safety assessment and asks the individual if they are feeling suicidal or if they want to hurt anyone else. The responder's job is to help callers keep themselves safe, Flinn said.
"There are times when a person needs a higher level of support than what we can offer through a phone call or a text and in those situations, we can offer referrals," Flinn said.
Some of those common referrals are to crisis centers in Idaho or local health and welfare mobile crisis teams. In some extreme cases, callers end up going to the emergency room or local hospital for help. But over 80% of the crisis calls they receive are supported by the crisis responder, Flinn said.
Possible repeal of Medicaid expansion
As of January, 145,000 participants have been enrolled in Idaho's Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to non-disabled adults with an annual household income of up to 138% of the federal poverty level, usually with a monthly income of $1,500, Juliet Charron, Division Administrator of Medicaid, said. The expansion has served new mothers with postpartum depression and small business owners with cancer, Charron said.
Medicaid only covers medically necessary care, and according to Charron, since the expansion in 2020 only 9% of Idahoans are uninsured, meaning 7% who were previously uninsured received care after the expansion. Without the expansion "people would have gone without some of the pharmacy services, behavioral health services,” Charron said.
After the cost of expanding Medicaid was double the amount forecasted, the chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee proposed a repeal of Medicaid expansion in Idaho, as the Idaho Press previously reported.
Nationwide, 1 in 4 people is served by Medicaid, and in Idaho, out of the 450,000 served by Medicaid, 40% of them are children, Charron said.