Call line supervisor Harrison Davis, left, works with clinical manager Donna Schmid and crisis responder Christian Garcia at the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline call center in Boise in 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare met Thursday morning to discuss a plethora of issues facing Idaho, including the 988 crisis hotline's numbers increasing and a possible repeal of the Medicaid expansion. 

988, a suicide and crisis lifeline previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, experienced a call volume increase of 14% from December 2021 to December 2022, Deputy Director Miren Unsworth said. That percentage increase only accounts for calls placed through 988, and not directly to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, said Lee Flinn, Director of the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline. And those numbers are not surprising, she said. 

Lee Flinn, director of the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline call center in Boise, is seen in her office in 2022.

