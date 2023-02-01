Valley Regional Transit ridership

Riders exit a bus at the Valley Regional Transit station on Main Street in downtown Boise on Jan. 12, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 31 on KTVB.COM.

Elaine Clegg will be the next CEO of Valley Regional Transit. The outgoing Boise City Councilmember says she has a passion for public transportation and wants to pass that along to everyone in the Treasure Valley.

Recommended for you

Load comments