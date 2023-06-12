From left: April Arnzen, senior vice president and chief people officer, Micron and president of the Micron Foundation; Kim Burnett, senior manager of STEM programs, American Association of University Women; Linda Clark, Idaho State Board of Education; and Erwin Gianchandani, assistant director of the Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships, National Science Foundation, speak during Monday's announcement of the formation of the Northwest University Semiconductor Network at Micron's headquarters in Boise.
Fran Dillard, Micron Vice President and Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer, speaks during Monday’s announcement of the formation of the Northwest University Semiconductor Network at Micron’s headquarters in Boise.
On Monday, June 12, Micron Technology announced the formation of the Northwest University Semiconductor Network, a partnership created to develop the next generation of the semiconductor industry's workforce.
The new network is comprised of 13 founding-member universities across six states, including Boise State University and Idaho State University.
BOISE — Micron Technology announced the formation of the Northwest University Semiconductor Network, a partnership created to develop the next generation of the semiconductor industry’s workforce.
The announcement was made Monday at the STEMM Opportunity Alliance Northwest STEMM Summit: Achieving Equity and Excellence at Micron’s Boise headquarters.
The summit was attended by more than 100 individuals from colleges, universities and companies from all across the Northwest.
“This inclusive pipeline will create new partnerships and will require that universities work together differently,” said April Arnzen, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Micron. “They’ll be forced to think about how they can develop a robust curriculum (and) how they can develop learning opportunities collaboratively so that we really can prepare the workforce of the future.”
The new network is comprised of 13 founding-member universities across six states, including Boise State University and Idaho State University.
The STEMM Opportunity Alliance was formed by the Federal government last December with the goal of ensuring STEMM equity by 2050. Currently, the fields of science, technology, engineering, math and medicine (STEMM) are distinctly inequitable for those who are low-income, minorities or residents of rural areas.
“Although people from every segment of society can contribute to and benefit from engineering advances in semiconductor technology, the diversity of students who choose to study engineering today is not representative of our society,” said Tau-Jae King Liu, dean and professor of engineering at University of California, Berkeley.
The network, as a collective, will offer access to teaching labs and cleanrooms, programs connecting to community colleges and strong diversity programs to increase equitable access. Micron will support the network by “sharing best practices, technical content and bolstering research and experiential learning opportunities,” according to Arnzen.
At the event, Micron also announced the next steps in a previously disclosed $10 million partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF will publish a Dear Colleague Letter with two solicitations — the first will offer K-12 science teachers research experience for professional development.
The second solicitation, the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, was designed to improve the process for recruiting and retaining elementary and secondary STEM teachers, specifically focusing on high-need school districts.
The goal of these programs and initiatives are all the same, to increase diversity and inclusion in the field of STEMM — it was repeated throughout the summit that there is no single solution, but rather all industries must work together to achieve a more equitable system.
“The U.S. Secretary of Commerce recently called on colleges and universities to triple the number of graduates in semiconductor-related fields to meet the urgent and tremendous demand,” Liu said. “By working together, we can meet the growing workforce need for the semiconductor industry and increase opportunity and quality of life for all.”