The Boise Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at the mall at around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Later in the day, it was confirmed that at least six people had been injured, two of whom were killed. One of the injured individuals was a Boise Police officer, although the officer was not fatally wounded according to the department.
A person was also taken into custody following the incident.
The definition of a mass shooting has taken on different forms. According to a 2017 article from the Associated Press, most researchers who study mass shootings define it as four or more killed, excluding the shooter, in a public place.
According to recent reports, mass shootings have seldom if ever occurred in the Gem State.
According to a news report from USA Today, Idaho and Hawaii were the only states in the country to not have a mass shooting within their borders from 2006 to 2018.
In 1994, there was a mass shooting that took place at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington, that left five dead and 23 injured. The closest mass shooting incident in recent years that has taken place relative to Boise was the 2007 Trolley Square Shooting in Salt Lake City, which left six dead and four injured.
Salt Lake City is roughly 345 miles southeast of where Monday’s incident occurred at Towne Square mall.