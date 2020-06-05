BOISE — Whitney Mestelle laughed on Tuesday afternoon when asked if she’d thought about planning other events after the Black Lives Candlelight Vigil scheduled for that evening. She’d worked with a friend, Jessie Levin, and a cohort of other people and groups to put the event together in the span of three long days, and she said; at that point, she just wanted to get through Tuesday night.
That was before an estimated 4,000 or 5,000 people attended the vigil at the Idaho Capitol that evening, which was meant as a tribute to black lives lost because of police or community brutality. Mestelle and other organizers emphasized the importance of attendees wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and almost everyone did. The event remained peaceful and reverent, and included the reading of more than 60 names of black people who had died because of police brutality.
The response on social media was positive and far reaching, with rapper and actor Ice T eventually retweeting footage from the vigil writing, “IDAHO! Stand up!”
The massive attendance was more than Levin expected.
“It was really moving to see such a turnout and so much support,” she told the Idaho Press on Friday.
Many people have been asking her what will come next after the vigil’s enormous community support. She and Mestelle didn’t plan the event through a formal group or organization. But they’ve since founded a group, Inclusive Idaho, which now has a Facebook page.
In a post from the page, Inclusive Idaho is described as “An organization focused on making Idaho more inclusive for all Idahoans!”
“Stay tuned for more info in the coming days & weeks!” The post reads.
“We are in the very early stages of organizing events and resources to try to make Idaho a more inclusive place for all Idahoans,” Levin said. “So we’re a very new group, but if people are interested … we have a Facebook page, Instagram and a Twitter (account), and so they can follow.”