Idaho’s state universities are set to see tuition increases for the first time in three years.

The State Board of Education on Monday approved 5% tuition and fee increases for resident undergraduates at the state’s largest four-year institutions: Boise State University, University of Idaho and Idaho State University. Lewis Clark State College will see a 5.6% increase.

UI Campus in Moscow generic (copy)

The University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
ISU campus first day 2020 EdNews photo

Idaho State University campus
Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics.

