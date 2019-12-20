CALDWELL — The families of workers killed on the job in this state may now be able to sue their deceased loved one’s employers following a groundbreaking decision involving a dead Caldwell worker announced Friday by the Idaho Supreme Court.
The about-face ruling comes a year after the state Supreme Court told relatives of a woman killed while working for Caldwell seed producer Crookham Company they could not sue the company under Idaho law.
The 4-1 decision is historic because it lays new precedent for allowing Idaho workers or their families to sue employers for wrongful deaths.
Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision Friday, families of workers who died on the job in this state were largely only entitled to workers’ compensation.
“Throughout Idaho history, (families of) employees killed on the job have not been able to sue their employers, and now they can,” Bruce Skaug, one of the attorneys who represented the Gomez family in the case, told the Idaho Press on Friday.
The family of 63-year-old Francisca Gomez of Parma initially filed a lawsuit against Crookham Company in Caldwell after the woman’s January 2016 death. Gomez died from injuries suffered after her hair was caught in machinery while cleaning a seed-sorting machine while employed by Crookham Company.
The Gomez family did not want to talk with the media Friday, Skaug said. However, Skaug described them as “emotional and grateful” when they heard about the decision Friday.
While Skaug said he knows the Gomez family is still far from receiving compensation for Francisca Gomez’s death, he sees the decision as a major victory.
“Our clients are going to get their day in court,” said Skaug, who lauded Kevin Dinius, another attorney representing the family, for his work on the case.
After her death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued “serious” violations against the company, according to Skaug. Gomez’s family received workers’ compensation benefits — but then, in July 2016, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Crookham.
According to Idaho law, if workers are receiving workers’ compensation, they usually can’t seek additional benefits.
The lawsuit alleged the company failed to inspect and establish a required program used in the assembly line. The machine was supposed to have a “lockout-tagout program” to disable the machines prior to the use, repair, cleaning or maintenance of the machine, according to the complaint.
The Gomezes also claimed the company failed to provide adequate safety manuals and instruction for employees on how to properly use the machine as well as protective gear for employees operating the machine.
All of the family’s claims were dismissed by the 3rd District Court in October 2017. The family appealed the district court’s decision to the Idaho Supreme Court.
Attorneys representing the family homed in on an exception to Idaho’s law involving employees suing employers even if they’re receiving workers’ compensation.
Under that exception, an employee can pursue a separate civil action against an employer “if the employer commits an act of ‘willful or unprovoked physical aggression’ against the employee,” according to the court’s Friday decision.
Attorneys for the Gomez family argued Crookham committed an act of “willful or unprovoked physical aggression” against Gomez by disregarding the dangerous situation the company asked her to work in.
The first time the Idaho Supreme Court heard the case, justices sided with Crookham — on Dec. 19, 2018, they ruled the Gomez family could not sue the company.
Attorneys asked the court to hear the case again though, Skaug said, and justices agreed — something they rarely do.
On Friday, justices ruled in favor of the family and decided they could sue Crookham, even though they also received workers’ compensation. The decision means attorneys might be able to argue employers acted with “willful or unprovoked physical aggression” in similar situations in other lawsuits.
“Now (employers) are going to be held accountable, like everybody else in the world, in a lawsuit,” Skaug said.
Attempts to reach a representative for Crookham Company Friday evening were unsuccessful.
In their Friday decision, justices addressed “cases where an employer was aware of the danger, but consciously decided to ignore it.”
“In effect, (employers) are attempting to insulate themselves from liability through feigned ignorance, thereby engaging in perverse form of plausible deniability — if they claim they ‘saw no evil,’ then there is no evil,” the decision reads.
Justices Gregory Moeller, Richard Bevan, John Stegner and Roger Burdick concurred in writing the majority opinion. Justice Robyn Brody dissented, however, saying she believed the court had gone too far in fleshing out “under what circumstances ‘consciously disregarded knowledge test’ might be satisfied.”
“This interpretation goes far beyond the bounds of the plain, usual, and ordinary meaning of the statute at issue,” Brody wrote. “While it may be that employers who consciously disregard significant risks of harm should be held accountable to employees beyond worker’s compensation benefits, that decision belongs to the Idaho Legislature, not this Court.”