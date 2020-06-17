TODAY
Boise — Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St. Schedule at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
ONLINE — Alive After Five virtual concert series, 6:30 p.m. The Seatopians opening and low-fi headlining. More details are at downtownboise.org.
HYBRID — Listening Tour with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, 6 p.m., in-person at City Hall 150 N. Capitol Blvd. (limit 45 people), online through Facebook or on the city of Boise's YouTube page, titled "Mayor McLean Listening Session.
THURSDAY
Garden City — Moppet Togs, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
ONLINE — Virtual Workshop: Gutsy Writing with Susan Bruns Rowe, 10 a.m., The Cabin
Meridian — Children’s Museum Comes to Life, noon, 790 S. Progress Ave. The Children’s Museum of Idaho.
Caldwell — Downtown Get Down, 6 p.m., 120 S. Kimball Ave., Indian Creek Plaza
ONLINE — Maintaining a Treasure Valley Lawn, presented virtually, 6 p.m., Middleton Public Library
Meridian — Trivia, 7 p.m., Deja Brew Laugh A Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave. Beverages, Food, Fun, Trivia.
Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Mission Improvable, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
FRIDAY
ONLINE — Baby Time Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Garden City — Pickin’ Boise Vintage & Artisan Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Free pizza giveaway by Idaho Pizza Company, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the pizzas are distributed. St. Vincent de Paul Overland Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road. Bring ID. Idaho News 6 reports.
Caldwell — U-Pick Cherries, 10 a.m., Williamson Orchards, 14807 Sunnyslope Road
ONLINE — Free Webinar on Dementia Care, noon, Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind
ONLINE — Virtual Off the Shelf: Book Reviews, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest
ONLINE — Depression and Bipolar Support Group — online, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Nampa — Summer Dance — Frozen, 4 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
ONLINE — Shaun B. live-streamed concert, collecting donations to provide food for Riverside community members experiencing job loss, 7 p.m., Riverside Hotel Facebook page.
ONLINE — Romance Un-Book Club, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram
Kuna — Movies on the Greenbelt, 10 p.m., Greenbelt behind City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St.
Parma — “Sonic The Hedgehog” 10 p.m., “Terminator: Dark Fate” 11:55 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In
SATURDAY
Garden City — Pickin’ Boise Vintage & Artisan Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — 4th Annual David's Hope Pink and Blue 5K Fun Run And Walk, Lakeview Park, 1304 Seventh St. N. Come out dressed in your best and craziest pink and blue for this community event benefiting a local nonprofit that offers free services to families that have lost babies in pregnancy and early infant death. To register: pinkandbluerun.com or 208-514-5962.
Boise — Idaho Botanical Garden is holding its annual fundraiser where participants are invited to enjoy local artists, food, live music, drinks, responsible socializing, and, new this year — creating. More information is at idahobotanicalgarden.org.