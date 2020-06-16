Indian Creek Plaza 10.jpg

The sign for Indian Creek Plaza stands prominently in downtown Caldwel.

 Kari Hudson for the Idaho Press

TUESDAY

Boise — free virtual writing workshop with Colleen Brennan 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, theCabinIdaho.org

WEDNESDAY

Alive After Five virtual concert series continues with The Seatopians opening and low-fi headlining. Experience kits with merchandise and beer and wine to take home are available at The Grove Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m. Catch the shows on Downtown Boise’s Facebook page, the Alive After Five Facebook page, or the Downtown Boise YouTube channel. The Tips for Charity program is collecting for Camp Rainbow Gold. More details are at downtownboise.org.

Boise — Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St. Schedule at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

THURSDAY

Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive

Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.

Meridian — Children’s Museum Comes to Life, noon, 790 S. Progress Ave. The Children’s Museum of Idaho.

Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.

Caldwell — Downtown Get Down, 6 p.m., 120 S. Kimball Ave., Indian Creek Plaza

Middleton — Maintaining a Treasure Valley Lawn, presented virtually, 6 p.m., Middleton Public Library

Boise — Mission Improvable, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.

Garden City — Moppet Togs, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.

Boise — Virtual School Age Fun, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest

Boise — Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest

Meridian — Virtual Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone

Boise — Virtual Workshop: Gutsy Writing with Susan Bruns Rowe, 10 a.m., The Cabin

Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.

Meridian — Wondertime Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone

FRIDAY

Meridian — Baby Time Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone

Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group — online, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone

Caldwell — Free Webinar on Dementia Care, noon, Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind

Kuna — Movies on the Greenbelt, 10 p.m., Greenbelt behind City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St.

Garden City — Pickin’ Boise Vintage & Artisan Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.

Caldwell — Romance Un-Book Club, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram

Nampa — Summer Dance — Frozen, 4 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way

Boise — Virtual Off the Shelf: Book Reviews, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest

Caldwell — U-Pick Cherries, 10 a.m., Williamson Orchards, 14807 Sunnyslope Road

Parma — “Sonic The Hedgehog” 10 p.m., “Terminator: Dark Fate” 11:55 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In

