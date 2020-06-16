TUESDAY
Boise — free virtual writing workshop with Colleen Brennan 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, theCabinIdaho.org
WEDNESDAY
Alive After Five virtual concert series continues with The Seatopians opening and low-fi headlining. Experience kits with merchandise and beer and wine to take home are available at The Grove Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m. Catch the shows on Downtown Boise’s Facebook page, the Alive After Five Facebook page, or the Downtown Boise YouTube channel. The Tips for Charity program is collecting for Camp Rainbow Gold. More details are at downtownboise.org.
Boise — Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St. Schedule at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
THURSDAY
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Meridian — Children’s Museum Comes to Life, noon, 790 S. Progress Ave. The Children’s Museum of Idaho.
Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Caldwell — Downtown Get Down, 6 p.m., 120 S. Kimball Ave., Indian Creek Plaza
Middleton — Maintaining a Treasure Valley Lawn, presented virtually, 6 p.m., Middleton Public Library
Boise — Mission Improvable, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Garden City — Moppet Togs, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Virtual School Age Fun, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest
Boise — Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest
Meridian — Virtual Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Boise — Virtual Workshop: Gutsy Writing with Susan Bruns Rowe, 10 a.m., The Cabin
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — Wondertime Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
FRIDAY
Meridian — Baby Time Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group — online, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Caldwell — Free Webinar on Dementia Care, noon, Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind
Kuna — Movies on the Greenbelt, 10 p.m., Greenbelt behind City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St.
Garden City — Pickin’ Boise Vintage & Artisan Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Caldwell — Romance Un-Book Club, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram
Nampa — Summer Dance — Frozen, 4 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Boise — Virtual Off the Shelf: Book Reviews, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest
Caldwell — U-Pick Cherries, 10 a.m., Williamson Orchards, 14807 Sunnyslope Road
Parma — “Sonic The Hedgehog” 10 p.m., “Terminator: Dark Fate” 11:55 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In