NAMPA — Two people have been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon stabbing in Ontario that left one person dead.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero confirmed two people were in custody in the Canyon County Jail connection with the incident. He said they are awaiting extradition to Oregon.
Ontario police responded about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of NW Washington Avenue, according to a prior news release from the department. Police found one man, who has not yet been publicly identified, on the ground with stab wounds to his upper body. Despite first responders’ attempts to save his life, he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believe the man had been involved in a verbal argument with the two men, according to the release. Authorities believe the incident could possibly be gang-related, according to the release.