Boise VA visit

U.S. VA Secretary Denis McDonough (center) tours the Boise VA Medical Center’s Research Laboratory with Mary Cloud Ammons Anderson (right), a research scientist, and Andrew Wilper (left), the chief of staff at the Boise VA. 

 Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough forcefully denounced the U.S. Senate’s unexpected decision to kill a bill that would have provided health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed around the world.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments