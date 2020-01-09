Showing no parochialism or favoritism, a roomful of business leaders and legislators applauded the presidents of Idaho’s four-year institutions.
But the crowd saved its most robust applause for a mention of a statewide tuition freeze.
“It is the right thing to do,” said Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, during a Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce legislative forum Thursday. “This really came out of the fact that among the four of us there is a genuine commitment to the needs of our students.”
Satterlee shared the stage with Boise State University President Marlene Tromp, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green and Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton, to discuss the future of higher education in Idaho.
The forum — and the 2020 legislative session — comes at a transitional time for higher education in Idaho.
All four presidents are new; Satterlee and Pemberton were hired in 2018 and Tromp and Green were hired in 2019.
The four institutions also face budget cuts — some cuts ordered by Gov. Brad Little, and deeper cuts designed to erase a $14 million shortfall at the U of I.
Meanwhile, the institutions agreed to freeze in-state undergraduate tuition next year, for perhaps the first time in state history. That means the institutions will do without millions of dollars they would ordinarily collect from tuition hikes; for 2019-20, they will receive $16 million from tuition increases.
During a brief question-and-answer session, the presidents focused instead on other challenges and opportunities.
Green said universities have to fill a unique niche or provide a low-cost option — or risk being left behind. The challenge could be even more acute in Idaho, as schools in other states will look to recruit high school graduates from a growing state. “We’re all going to be fighting for a smaller pool (of students).”
Tromp sees an opportunity in one piece of an otherwise flat budget request from Little: $1 million to develop a cybersecurity program at Boise State, U of I and ISU. Tromp hopes the program could make Idaho a national cybersecurity leader, creating clean industry for small towns across Idaho.
Pemberton said Lewis-Clark is already serving Idaho’s needs; 80% of its students come from Idaho and 60% of its graduates stay here. But Pemberton urged business leaders to work more closely with her college, helping to align academic programs with a changing economy.
Thursday’s forum was a scene-setter of sorts for the presidents. They will be back in two weeks for “Education Week” at the Statehouse, speaking to the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and the Legislature’s education committees.