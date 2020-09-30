BOISE — Most birds in Idaho are protected by state and federal laws, but in recent years Idaho wildlife biologists have encountered a troubling number of shot avians on the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, south of Boise.
Last week, 18 scientists from Boise State University, the U.S. Geological Survey, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies released a paper about the illegal killing of protected birds and snakes in southwestern Idaho that sheds light on the scope of non-game wildlife killed by human action.
Illegal shooting killed 33% of the 21 long-billed curlews tracked by Boise State researchers between 2013 and 2019, according to Boise State’s news service, and contributed to a 90% population decline of what once was a population of 1,000 nesting pairs in the 1970s that frequented the Long-billed Curlew Area of Critical Environmental Concern northwest of Boise. In the same time frame, 35 Great Basin rattlesnakes and gopher snakes were found dead in the Morley Nelson, with 31 of those snakes showing evidence of being illegally shot.
WIDESPREAD ILLEGAL KILLING
From March to October 2019, scientists walked under power lines and looked for dead birds. In that seven month time-frame they found 127 bird carcasses.
Subsequent research showed that nearly a third of bird carcasses and 60% of birds with a known cause of death found in the researchers’ observation area in the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area and the Long-billed Curlew Area of Critical Environmental Concern were illegally shot.
Jay Carlisle, an associate research faculty in biological sciences at Boise State and research director of the university’s Intermountain Observatory, was one of the prime movers on the study. Carlisle has been studying the long-billed curlew, a protected shorebird that lives part of the year in Idaho, since 2009.
With a global population estimated at 20,000, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Shorebird Conservation Plan, both designate the species “highly imperiled,” according to the National Audubon Society.
On Carlisle’s first day studying long-billed curlews in Idaho, he discovered an illegally shot bird. Other researchers had noticed dead hawks in the Morley Nelson area, and a graduate student told Carlisle that they had noticed a number of slaughtered rattlesnakes in the same area. But it wasn’t until recently that Carlisle and U.S. Geological Services Research Wildlife Biologist Todd Katzner teamed up that the paper came together.
In a telephone interview, Katzner said what the scientists discovered was many of the illegal killings of protected species came in areas that were popular recreational shooting spots, a legal activity in the Morley Nelson.
Their research showed that illegal bird killing took place more often in areas where recreational shooting was popular, but the areas where snakes were killed on the National Conservation Area did not follow the same pattern.
“The data suggests snakes were not being killed in connection with legal, recreational shooting, but it seems like people are going there specifically because they want to go and shoot snakes,” he said.
Shooting snakes can be legal in Idaho; doing so requires a hunting license and adherence to bag limits, but Katzner said some of the killed reptiles were most likely shot illegally.
PSYCHOLOGICAL REASONS
Scientists are also trying to determine why people illegally kill animals. One of the researchers tasked with answering that question is Madeline Aberg, a Ph.D. candidate at Boise State University in the Ecology, Evolution and Behavior program. Aberg devised a survey to ask recreational shooters who go to the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area about the illegal killing and she discerned that the shooters probably fall into three categories that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game generally recognizes as likely motivations for potential law breakers:
- People who intentionally kill protected species that they know are protected.
- Unintentional killing of a protected species while engaging in other activities.
- People who kill a protected species because they thought they were fair game.
Aberg said the killing of protected species at the Morley Nelson was being done by a “pretty small proportion of people.”
Charlie Justus, the senior conservation officer in the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Southwest Region, said education is key to reducing the problem.
“We’re always in education mode,” Justus said. “We try to tell people the law, educate them as best as we can, and most of the birds specifically in Idaho are protected, other than the stuff they can hunt.”
“If it’s not in a hunting season, it’s most likely a protected species,” Justus said.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s poaching hotline can be reached at 800-632-5999, 24-hours a day.