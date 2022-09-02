...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
BOISE — With hot temperatures forecasted and the state experiencing elevated fire danger, experts are urging recreationists to take extra caution with campfires during the long holiday weekend.
“Because of the tinder-dry conditions of Idaho’s forests and rangelands after two straight months of hot, above-normal temperatures in July and August, it should be abundantly clear to everyone that it’s imperative to be careful with your campfires over Labor Day weekend,” said Steve Stuebner, state coordinator of the Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign, in a press release from that organization.
Statewide, wildfire danger as of Thursday morning ranged from high to extreme, the release said, noting that “all it takes is just one mistake to ignite a potentially catastrophic wildfire.”
The Moose Fire was reportedly ignited by a careless camper, the release said. However, officials from Boise National Forest have “observed an uptick in the number of campfires that had been extinguished properly and a reduction in trash left behind by campers,” the release said.
“That was certainly welcome news to hear that we’re getting improved compliance on campfire safety,” Stuebner said. “We hope that continues.”