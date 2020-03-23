Local public health districts might announce cases of COVID-19 that aren’t reflected in Idaho’s numbers overall.
The numbers on the state website set up to deliver information about the coronavirus in Idaho are based on records submitted through Idaho’s statewide disease tracking system, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“The state does not count cases of disease the local public health districts have not yet determined to be confirmed though investigations and submitted to the state,” according to the release. “This is standard practice for all communicable diseases and done, in part, to ensure we count cases only among Idaho residents. The state of residence may not be immediately clear, for example, if someone who is a resident of another state becomes sick in Idaho and gets tested in Idaho.”
The method has been common practice among state governments since 2003, the release said.
“The local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 among people who were tested in their communities before they have been submitted to the state as a confirmed case out of an abundance of caution and to communicate that people in Idaho might have been exposed,” the release reads. “If you have questions about cases in a specific public health district, please refer to that health district.”
Residents of Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties can check Central District Health's website for information about the coronavirus.