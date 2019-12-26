BOISE — Layne McInelly, a teacher in the Boise School District and vice president of the Idaho Education Association, has been named IEA president, taking over from previous president Kari Overall.
IEA presidents normally serve three-year terms; Overall, who was elected president in June of 2017, resigned for personal reasons, the IEA said in a news release this week. McInelly has been vice president of the statewide organization for the past five years.
“I look forward to continuing to help lead our collective work to ensure all students have access to great schools that give them the opportunity to reach their full potential,” McInelly said in a statement.
McInelly is a sixth-grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary School. A lifelong Idahoan and graduate of Teton High School in Driggs, he holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Boise State University and a master’s degree in education with an emphasis on curriculum and instruction from Lesley University. The son of a longtime educator, two of his sisters also are Idaho school teachers.