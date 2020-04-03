Inmates in Idaho prisons can now speak with their families via video, after the Idaho Department of Correction last month ceased in-person visits in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Video visitations are available to inmates at all of the department’s facilities, according to Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt. Inmates receive one free video call a month; after that, the cost is $4.99 for a 15-minute call. The department worked with CenturyLink and the corrections communications provider JPay to provide the service.
Inmates in facilities will access the video chat at a kiosk, Tewalt said, while their families outside the facility will use their computer or phone. The system is limited by bandwidth though, and there are a limited number of kiosks, so department officials will ask families to schedule their calls, so as not to overload the system. Tewalt said the department is working with the Idaho Broadband Task Force to increase bandwidth at prison facilities.
It’s not the first time the department has used video visitation, Tewalt said. The department piloted the technology at its sites in St. Anthony and Pocatello; the outbreak of the virus simply hastened those efforts.
The video calls will replace in-person visits for now, Tewalt said, but that doesn’t mean the department will cease using the video calls after the pandemic is over.
“We’re trying to create more opportunities, not have one replace the other,” he said.
Down the road, video calls might be used as an option for families who aren’t able to travel to a prison facility for an in-person visit, Tewalt said, or they could be used as a way for inmates to communicate with a case manager or parole officer.
“What this challenge has taught us is that the things we have to do with our population haven’t changed,” he said. “But now we have to find new and creative ways to carry out that important work.”
He added the video calls are a chance for the department to “facilitate hearings, to facilitate other things that have to happen that, prior to a couple weeks ago, we were transporting people to do those things.”
Jacki Griffith used the new video call system Friday to speak with her son, Chris Griffith, who has been in prison for 18 years on a first-degree murder conviction, she told the Idaho Press in an email. She lives hours away from the facility where he is imprisoned, and was scheduled to see him in mid-April. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, that’s not likely to be possible, so the video call was, she wrote, “the best news ever.”
“To see his face, to see that he is healthy and laughing, puts this mom's heart at ease,” she wrote. “He is strong, he is clean, he is being taken care of. That's all I needed to see, literally see.”
The video would freeze from time to time, she noted, and the audio would lag by about three to five seconds. Nor was it free — she noted she was still charged $4.99 but, she wrote, she didn’t care.
“I heard that there was some tension with people hoarding the calls … so I am spreading mine out,” she wrote. “Let everyone have their 15 minutes before we attempt a second call.”