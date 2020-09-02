The first COVID-19 test results from Idaho men imprisoned in a private facility in Arizona have returned and were made publicly available Tuesday night.
Eleven inmates in the Saguaro Correctional Center tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Idaho Department of Correction’s website. Of those, one is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Idaho currently has roughly 300 inmates in the facility, which is in Eloy, Arizona, about 65 miles from Phoenix, and which is managed by the private prison company CoreCivic. According to the department’s website, 297 Idaho men were tested, and 251 of those tests are still pending as of Wednesday. Another 35 tests were negative.
The department last month signed a contract with the company for up to 1,200 beds spread between the Saguaro Correctional Center and the Central Arizona Florence Complex in Florence, Arizona.
Both facilities have had outbreaks of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Conditions in the Florence facility — which houses federal detainees — have sparked a lawsuit, with inmates claiming they’re being forced to sleep in cells packed with up to 14 people, with little access to soap. The Idaho Department of Correction has said the 320 beds it has there will primarily be used for overflow from the Saguaro Correctional Center, and department officials have said they don’t plan on sending men to Florence for the time being.
The Saguaro Correctional Center also houses inmates from Hawaii, Nevada and Nebraska. Idaho’s contract with CoreCivic takes the place of its previous, two-year contract with the GEO Group, to imprison more than 600 men in Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas. The department has said it plans to move all of the Idaho men out of that facility by the end of September.
According to the department’s website, only 25 tests have been conducted on inmates in the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility. Four tested positive. All four had symptoms of COVID-19.