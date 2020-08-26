BOISE — As the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Idaho prisons and jails persists, a small group of protesters held a demonstration Monday afternoon at the Idaho Department of Correction headquarters, as well as an impromptu listening session with some of the department’s leaders.
The small group of protesters included members of HumanKind: A Voice for the Inside, which is an advocacy organization for prisoners’ rights. The group’s founder, Amber Daniel, who was released from an Idaho prison in March, was among those who spoke. She’d helped organize Monday’s demonstration, but was surprised when some of the department leadership gave the group a private audience in the department headquarters.
She spoke to the chief and deputy chief of the department’s Division of Pardons and Parole, Brian Underwood and Bruce Wells-Moore, respectively. Toward the end of the meeting, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt arrived and spoke with her as well.
Daniel’s concerns were sweeping and systemic, but some of them had to do with the way the department has handled the coronavirus outbreak in its facilities, as well as the contract the department just signed with private prison giant CoreCivic, to imprison up to 1,100 Idahoans in private Arizona prisons.
She pushed back against the department’s past assertions that sending inmates out of state is a temporary measure.
“We’ve been buying time since 2012 when you first started sending people out of state,” she told Tewalt.
Tewalt pointed out Idaho’s prison system is so crowded, the department doesn’t have anywhere to put people — the bed space the department has in the county jails is full.
“It quite literally is a capacity issue,” he said. “It’s not something any of us are excited about.”
As of Wednesday, there are roughly 300 Idaho male inmatesin Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, and roughly 300 remaining in Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to an update on the department’s website. The facility — which also houses inmates from Nevada, Hawaii and Nebraska — has had coronavirus outbreaks in recent months.
Chenelle Pickler, another protester, who was released from prison two weeks ago, mentioned concerns about conditions in Idaho prisons as a result of the virus. Quarantine measures and space concerns created a bad environment, she said.
“We were showering every other day in a janitor’s closet utility sink,” Pickler said. “...That was not very long ago and I don’t think much has changed.”
Even though she’d been out of prison for two weeks, she said, she still hasn’t met her parole officer.
Space has been an issue for the department in its response to the virus.
“IDOC is using various temporary housing locations, such as visiting, classrooms, gyms, temporary medical units etc. to create additional short-term bed capacity and increase physical distance between residents,” according to an email from Ammie Mabe, the department’s constituent services manager.
While Underwood was clear he couldn’t speak for department officials who run the prison facilities themselves, he said he felt the department had responded well to the virus. He pointed out changes the department made in response to the virus that may become permanent, such as allowing for virtual meetings between parole officers and parolees and putting, in writing, a requirement that officers must call people back in a timely fashion.
In an email to the Idaho Press, department spokesman Jeff Ray wrote that while returning calls in a timely fashion was always expected, it was never in writing.
“I’ve probably seen more change in these last six months than I have in the last 10 years,” Wells-More said.