BOISE — The Idaho Board of Correction on Monday gave the Idaho Department of Correction permission to enter into a contract with a private prison company to immediately imprison 920 Idahoans in two facilities in Arizona, though the department anticipates sending fewer.
The contract, which has yet to be signed, allows for Idaho to use a total of 1,100 prison beds between Saguaro Correctional Center and the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex. Both facilities are managed by CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, and is roughly 65 miles from Phoenix in Eloy, Arizona.
The contract would give the department 600 beds for immediate use at the 1,926-inmate Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, and make another 320 immediately available at the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex. Both prisons are a little more than 60 miles southwest of Phoenix.
The contract affords Idaho a total of 1,100 out of state prison beds between the two facilities, but Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt said in a phone interview Monday the department anticipates keeping about 600 people in Arizona for some time. He estimated the contract could be finalized by early- or mid-August, and that it would likely have a three- to five-year term with exit clauses.
Hawaii, Kansas and Nevada are also using the Saguaro Correctional Center, Tewalt said. Inmates from different states must not be able to hear or see each other.
Idaho has a history with the CoreCivic — the firm ran a facility south of Boise where violence was so common it became known as the “Gladiator School.” The state took control of the facility in 2014 and renamed it the Idaho State Correctional Center.
Still, Tewalt said he’s confident in the company’s ability to manage the prison well. He said the department had asked other states’ officials whether the facility was well-run, and he also pointed out the facility staff has a low turnover rate and has been in operation for some time.
“You contract with companies, but it’s people on the ground that are going to make or break your options,” he said Monday.
The Idaho Department of Correction is eyeing the deal with CoreCivic as the state’s current contract with the GEO Group, another private prison facility, is set to expire in the fall. Under that contract, there are more than 600 Idaho inmates at the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Under the new proposed contract, Idaho will pay CoreCivic $71.50 per inmate per day for the first year, and then $75.50 per inmate per day for the remaining years. CoreCivic would pay for the transportation and health care costs of the inmates.
The corrections department earlier this year was considering a contract with CoreCivic to imprison inmates in Colorado; that deal would have increased the daily rate to $79.50 per inmate per day after the first year.
The deal discussed Monday is different in other key ways — for example, it doesn’t require Idaho to keep a minimum number of prisoners in the facilities to satisfy points of the contract, Tewalt said. The proposed Colorado deal raised the amount of money Idaho would’ve had to pay per inmate per day unless the department kept a certain number of people in the facility.
Additionally, the proposed Colorado prison was empty, meaning it would have needed work done before it could open, Tewalt pointed out. The Arizona facilities are already in operation.
Under the department’s current contract with the GEO Group at the Texas facility — an emergency contract for two years — the company was allowed to essentially hand pick which inmates went to the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility. The proposed contract with CoreCivic specifies Idaho cannot send inmates with a history of escapes, but the department can send those who have “controlled chronic and mental health.”
The Arizona prison, built in 2007, consists entirely of two-man cells, according to the document provided to board members. The document notes the prison has an “adequate” medical facility, and notes the prison is 45 minutes from large hospitals. Medical services were a major consideration for the department in its earlier contract negotiations, Tewalt said in a January Board of Correction meeting.
Tewalt said on Monday that the department won’t simply transfer the inmate population from Eagle Pass to Arizona. He said officials will “start fresh” when considering who to send out of state, and said officials had identified roughly 130 inmates at Eagle Pass Correctional Facility who, for various reasons, such as parole hearings, need to be back in Idaho.
He said the out of state placement of inmates was never meant to be a permanent practice.
“We’ve been pretty candid about out-of-state being the best of our worst alternatives,” he said. “We just want to make sure people understand this isn’t a long-term solution.”
In January, the board gave IDOC permission to enter into the Colorado contract, which guaranteed Idaho 1,100 beds at the Kit Carson Correctional Center in Burlington, Colorado. The proposal received pushback in Colorado, with at least one group calling on the state’s Department of Corrections executive director to veto the deal.
The contract remained unsigned throughout the spring and summer, as the coronavirus slipped into prisons, first in Colorado and then in Idaho. The action of the board on Monday was the most significant public development since the board considered the deal in Colorado.