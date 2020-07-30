BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who officials say walked away from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center this week.
Michelle Descharme, 49, was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a truck stop on Broadway Avenue and Interstate 84 in Boise, according to a news release from the department. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue T-shirt. The release describes Descharme as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 250 pounds.
Her record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery, according to the release. She was scheduled to be eligible for parole in June 2025, and her sentence would have been completed in 2031.
“Anyone with information about Descharme’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency,” according to the release.