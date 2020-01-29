POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Correction on Wednesday was investigating the apparent suicide of a woman incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.
According to a news release from the corrections department, a correctional officer found Amanda Pearl Green, 32, hanging in her cell at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
She was immediately transported to a local hospital, department spokesman Jeff Ray confirmed to the Idaho Press. Ray confirmed she was taken off life-support Tuesday.
Green was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday at a hospital in Pocatello, according to the release.
According to the Idaho Supreme Court's online repository, Green had been sentenced in July to six years in prison on a drug charge. She would have been eligible for parole after three years.