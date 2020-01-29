POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Correction on Wednesday was investigating the apparent suicide of a woman incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.
According to a news release from the corrections department, a correctional officer found Amanda Pearl Green, 32, hanging and unresponsive in her cell at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
She was immediately transported to a local hospital and was put on life support, department spokesman Jeff Ray confirmed to the Idaho Press.
Her family made the decision to take her off life support Tuesday, Ray said.
Green was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday at a hospital in Pocatello, according to the release.
According to the Idaho Supreme Court's online repository, a judge in Twin Falls County sentenced Green in July to six years in prison on a drug charge. She would have been eligible for parole after three years.